FULTON, NY – On this Memorial Day weekend, let us remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can be free as Americans and be able to enjoy the sport we love.

The racing at the Fulton Speedway has been as hot as the recent temperatures. This Saturday, May 28 the heat will be turned up even more when the methanol breathing winged warriors Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will do battle on the ‘Highbanks.’

Joining ESS in the holiday weekend festival of speed will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Adult G/A is $25.00, 18 years old and younger is free. Pits (All Ages) is $40. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot laps are at 5:50 pm. Racing starts at 7:00 pm.

The Empire Super Sprints annually brings in the best drivers in the Northeast, Ontario and Quebec, Canada. This Saturday should be no different.

In 2021 local Empire Super Sprints fan favorite Jason Barney won all three features at the speedway. This season during Highbank Holdup weekend, Danny Varin snapped Barney’s win streak. Varin has won all three ESS he has run coming into Saturday’s race.

Last week in the Modifieds Tim Sears Jr. won his third straight feature after a late race battle with defending track champion Ron Davis III. The Sportsman ran a pair of 25-Lap features, with Cody Manitta winning his first of the year and David Rogers won his first career feature at the speedway. Jim Evans won his first ever Hobby Stock feature and 13-year-old Jason Parkhurst Jr. impressed everyone with his second straight Novice Sportsman victory.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: Tim Sears Jr. (180). Ron Davis III (168). Dave Marcuccilli (152). Marshall Hurd (146). Todd Root (140).

Sportsman: Andrew Buff (166). Chris Mackey (158). Cody Manitta (158). Austin Germinio (158). David Rogers (154).

Hobby Stocks: Brennan Fitzgibbons (158). Casey Cunningham (150). Brandon Barron (144). Bob Buono (142). Ron Hawker (142).

The speedway would like to welcome event sponsor Monroe Mechanical Services, Inc. located at 2813, NY Route 31 within one minute of the Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, NY. They are the Petroleum Equipment Installation, Repair, and Site Development professionals.

Mission Statement:

Our goal is to provide the full range of installation for any project. The needs of our customers always come first. We understand how important your business is and want to minimize your “down-time”. Our employees are OSHA certified and have the most current training available in our industry. We are licensed in areas throughout New York State. We do our best to have your project completed on time, safely, and professionally.

To see all the services, they have to offer visit www.monroemech.com or call (315) 834-7014.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

