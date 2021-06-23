FULTON, NY – Tom Juno, owner of Power Seal Asphalt sealing might not be behind the wheel of his sharp #25 Sportsman anymore, but his dedication to the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway, especially the Sportsman division, remains.

Under Juno’s guidance, three Driveway sealing companies – Power Seal, Tarvia Seal and Dura Seal – join forces to present the Brewerton and Fulton Sportsman Midseason Challenge July 10 at Fulton Speedway.

The ten-car field will be comprised of the top-10 in combined Brewerton and Fulton Speedway points after the July 9 Brewerton Speedway event. A “revenge draw” format will set the line-up for the unique event. The field will race as one for the first five laps of the event, then beginning with lap six the last place car at the completion of each lap will be sent off the track. When just two cars remain the caution will be displayed setting up a two-car, two-lap dash for the win.

The $2,000 Purse will pay the winner $700, with $350 for second, and $250 for third. Payouts stay generous down to $60 for the first car eliminated.

All drivers will receive 40 Track Points this Friday, June 25 for the DIRTcar Sportsman Series event, then just three full-point races remain to determine the 10-car starting field. The top-ten in Powerseal combined points coming into Brewerton this Friday, June 25.

1-Chris Mackey (580) 2-Amy Holland (558) 3-Ryan Dolbear (453) 4-Quinn Wallis (437) 5-Tyler Murray (419) 6-Tony Finch II (401) 7-Jeff Prentice (388) 8-Matt Janczuk (380) 9-Tyler Corcoran (352) and 10-Alan Fink (336). Drivers currently just outside the cutline include Tim Devendorf (323); Zach Sobotka (310); Cody Manitta (309); Jack Meeks (302) and A.J. Miller (290).

As a family-owned and operated business, Power Seal knows how important your home is to you. Power Seal Driveway Sealing has been making Central New Yorkers happy to come home since 1997. Sealing your driveway does not just make it look better, it protects the asphalt and helps reduce the chance of needing to repave the entire driveway. Questions about your driveway? Tom Juno, owner and manager, works every job site to make sure Power Seal customers are more than pleased with the results of their work.

Power Seal Driveway Sealing has experience with both residential and commercial driveways and parking lots. Your driveway and parking lot are the first things that your clients and business partners learn about you. From crack filling to asphalt repairs, sealing to line painting. A simple touch up to your lot can go a long way in appearances. Call Tom at (315) 622-5221 or log onto www.cusepowerseal.com for a detailed quote on your sealing project.

Established in 1973, Tarvia Seal Corporation is a family owned and operated pavement maintenance company. They offer a complete line of sealing, sealcoating, crack sealing, line striping and sweeping services to commercial, municipal and residential customers. Tarvia Seal Corp. has earned an excellent reputation due to their high-quality execution, exceptional customer service and extensive industry knowledge. Now serving customers throughout Syracuse and surrounding counties. Call Tarvia Seal at 315-458-1399 or visit www.tarviaseal.com for a quote.

Dura-Seal Driveway Sealing is family owned and operated and has been doing business in CNY for over 20 years. Jim Iannolo, owner and operator, along with his sons can guarantee every job will have the same clean, professional look. Call (315) 622-9740 or log onto www.durasealdrivewaysealing.com.

News and information from both speedways will be posted on www.fultonspeedway.com . www.brewertonspeedway.com and on each Speedway’s Facebook and Twitter pages as it becomes available. Advertising and promotional opportunities for either track can be discussed by calling (315) 638-4056 or by email at [email protected].

Press release written By Dave Medler

