BREWERTON, NY – After overnight rain and heavy rain Friday afternoon, did not deter Eric Fink and his track crew, as they gave racers an ultra-fast racing surface throughout the night at the Brewerton Speedway.

Feature winners on John Wilber Snap-On Tools night were Max McLaughlin (Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds) Ryan Dolbear (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Justin Williams (AmeriCU Credit Mod Lites) Nate Powers (Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks).

Torrey Stoughtenger and Jim Witko Jr. would bring the Modified field to the green with fourth place starter Chris Mackey taking the lead in the 35-Lap feature.

On lap ten Mackey would hold a big lead as he started putting cars down a lap while Witko, Max McLaughlin, Tom Sears Jr., and Larry Wight were locked in a top five battle.

Mackey still showed the way out front on lap fifteen still in heavy traffic, which allowed McLaughlin to cut into Mackey’s lead. Witko, Sears, and Wight were still in the top five.

The caution would come out on lap nineteen slowing the quick pace and erasing Mackey’s lead. When the race went back to green, McLaughlin took the lead with a slide job in turn one.

McLaughlin would open a half a straightaway lead over Mackey with ten laps to go as Tom Sears Jr., Tim Sears from the thirteenth starting spot, and Witko raced for third through fifth.

A yellow with three laps to go would give the field one last shot a McLaughlin and the race win.

When the green came back out, Max McLaughlin drove away from the field for his second win of the year. Chris Mackey, Tim Sears Jr, Tom Sears Jr., and Larry Wight completed the top five.

Savannah Laflair would lead the opening four laps of the 25-Lap Sportsman feature when Ryan Dolbear took the lead on lap five.

Dolbear would open a half a straightaway lead on lap ten leaving Laflair, Riley Rogala, Bucky Hayes, and Chris Hulsizer to not only battle in the top five but look for a way to cut into Dolbear’s lead.

Dolbear would lengthen his lead with ten laps to go over Rogala, Hulsizer, Laflair, and Brandon Carvery, who started fifteenth.

Caution would come out on lap twenty-two erasing Dolbear’s 3.2 second lead setting up a dash for cash.

There would be no stopping Ryan Dolbear when the race went back to green with him winning by over one second at the checkers for his second win of the year. Riley Rogala, Chris Hulsizer, Brett Sears, and Brandon finished second through gift.

Justin Williams won his second Mod Lite feature of the year in dominating fashion by 4.2 seconds at the checkers. Track Champion Kyle Demo, Tucker Halliday, Joe Garafolo, and Mike Mullen completed the top five.

Nate Powers won his second Four Cylinder Super Stocks feature of the year, holding off a late race challenge from 2023 Track Champion Chris Bonoffski. Justin Pope, Colby Herzog, and Francis White finished third through fifth.

This Friday, September 1, will be Championship night to crown 2023 Track Champions in the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds and the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman.

NYS-Stop-DWI will present wings and big block horsepower on the final night of weekly racing in the 2023 racing season.

Doing battle on the ‘Highbanks’ will be the invading winged warriors, Empire Super Sprints, plus Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman. The Mod Lites will be nonpoint with some of the regulars in Iowa racing in the Boone Nationals.

September 1 admission: Adult G/A: $25. 18 years and under: Free. Pit passes: DIRTcar/ESS member: $40. Non-Member: $45.

Pits Open: 4:30 pm. Grandstands Open: 5:30 pm. Hot Laps Start: 5:50 pm. Racing Begins at 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for 2024 marketing and sponsor opportunities, Contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 668-6906.

For all the latest news visit www.brewertonspeedway.com.

John Wilber Snap-On Tools August 25 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 8H-Max McLaughlin[9]; 2. 3-Chris Mackey[4]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 4. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[7]; 5. 99L-Larry Wight[11]; 6. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[14]; 7. 24-James Witko Jr[2]; 8. 15-Todd Root[18]; 9. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[17]; 10. 12-Darren Smith[8]; 11. 18$-Sean Beardsley[3]; 12. 9X-Tyler Trump[16]; 13. 28-Alan Fink[20]; 14. X-Chad Phelps[22]; 15. 5HH-Amy Holland[19]; 16. 60-Jackson Gill[5]; 17. JD33-Joshua Landers[23]; 18. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[1]; 19. 29-Matt Caprara[15]; 20. 24K-Nick Krause[21]; 21. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[10]; 22. B2-Bob Henry Jr[24]; 23. 7Z-Zachary Payne[6]; 24. 5H-Chris Hile[12]

DIRTcar 358 Modified Feature Bonus: 1. $300 2. $200 3. $100: Alan Fink, Amy Holland, Nick Krause

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[6]; 2. R1-Riley Rogala[5]; 3. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[3]; 4. 83-Brett Sears[7]; 5. 19C-Brandon Carvey[15]; 6. 38-Zach Sobotka[13]; 7. 28X-Stephen Marshall[12]; 8. 33-Richard Murtaugh[11]; 9. 16X-Savannah Laflair[1]; 10. 6-Cody Manitta[17]; 11. 80X-Mike Button[4]; 12. AONE-Bucky Hayes[2]; 13. 77L-Buddy Leathley[19]; 14. 14AJ-AJ Miller[9]; 15. 12-Owen Bird[16]; 16. 16-Earl Rudy[21]; 17. 32-Joe Trichilo[20]; 18. 42K-Dave Kingsley[23]; 19. 21-Ryan Barrett[14]; 20. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[8]; 21. 51-Richard Townsend Jr[10]; 22. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[18]; 23. (DNS) 0-Tony Finch II

Sweet Frog – Sweet Sixteen $50 Feature Bonus: Earl Rudy

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 10W-Justin Williams[6]; 2. 22-Kyle Demo[7]; 3. 16-Tucker Halliday[8]; 4. 55-Joseph Garafolo[9]; 5. 06-Mike Mullen[10]; 6. 1-Thomas Mackey[5]; 7. 6Z-Greg Zack[12]; 8. 73-Rich Rainville[14]; 9. 4J-Jacob Malbouf[15]; 10. 03-Matt Rainville[13]; 11. 8BALL-Kelly Skinner[2]; 12. 6J-Joe Isabell[1]; 13. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[4]; 14. 5K-Matt Kitts[19]; 15. 2D-Jacob Dupra[3]; 16. 155-Nicholas Garafolo[17]; 17. M1-Michael Gloska[16]; 18. 19-Brad Harris[11]; 19. (DNS) X-Jared Rice

2023 AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites Track Champion: Kyle Demo

Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks – (15 Laps): 1. 113-Nate Powers[6]; 2. 16B-Chris Bonoffski[7]; 3. 27P-Justin Pope[10]; 4. 13-Colby Herzog[5]; 5. 60-Francis White[8]; 6. 55-Anthony VanEpps[2]; 7. 11A-Kevin Greenfield[13]; 8. 67K-Clayton Koch[4]; 9. 22E-Eric Inman[12]; 10. 9-Dylan Burdick[11]; 11. 93L-Ted Leader[14]; 12. 23B-Brian Mettler[17]; 13. 27A-Alexandra Parker[1]; 14. 21V-Corey Valade[9]; 15. 4H-Steven Burdick[15]; 16. 212-Kenneth Mackey[16]; 17. 99-Walt VanEpps[3]

2023 Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks Track Champion: Chris Bonoffski

