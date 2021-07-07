BALDWINSVILLE, NY – The management of the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways and McDonald’s ® Restaurants are pleased to announce a major marketing partnership for the rest of the 2021 racing season.

This multi-faceted program will see McDonald’s ® return as a major speedway event sponsor while providing weekly fan and race team incentives.

“We are excited to once again partner with McDonald’s ® Restaurants,” said speedway General Manager Cory Reed. “Local short track racing and McDonald’s ® share a family focus, so it’s a meaningful partnership.”

McDonald’s ® Restaurants of Brewerton and Fulton will continue to be the Official Post-Race Pit Stop for speedway fans and participants. After each event at Brewerton and Fulton, make a quick stop in to either store for a deeply discounted Big Mac Extra-Value Meal Deal with the presentation of that event’s ticket stub or pit wristband.

Be on the lookout for several McDonald’s ® Race Fan Appreciation Events at the Brewerton and Fulton McDonald’s ® stores in 2021. The Brewerton Store will host the first one, this Friday July 9 with Sportsman Star Amy Holland and her #5 on display from 3pm – 5pm.

McDonald’s ® has signed on to be the title sponsor of the August 13 and 14 Monster Truck Nationals at Fulton Speedway. The Monster Truck Nationals is Fulton Speedway’s newest marquee event, featuring some of the nation’s best Monster Trucks competing in freestyle, racing and skills competitions. Joining the family friendly Monster Trucks will be the Renegade Tough Trucks and Mini Monster Trucks. Fans can visit participating McDonald’s ® Restaurants the week of the event for Monster Truck appearances and ticket specials.

