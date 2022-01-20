OSWEGO – A veteran of the ultra-competitive 600cc Micro Sprint division, DJ Shuman is eager to make his Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series debut in 2022.

After traveling up and down the east coast and securing several wins in the Micro ranks, Shuman is eager to stay closer to home this season while wheeling his Hedger Fabrication Chassis Small Block Super.

“We competed in more than 30 races each of the last three years, and it was time to scale back some and spend less time on the road and more time with family,” said Shuman. “The fire to compete is still high, so transitioning to Oswego and competing on the Small Block Super Championship Series made a lot of sense for me and my family. I am looking forward to competing at the famed ‘Steel Palace’ and chasing the series as much as we can.”

After winning multiple karting championships and three Oswego Classic titles at Oswego Kartway, Shuman landed in the Micro Sprint division in 2017. In five seasons on the Micro trail, Shuman was named the 2018 NY6A Micro Sprint rookie of the year with two runner-up finishes in the championship and multiple main event wins.

Never afraid of a new challenge, Shuman traveled thousands of miles to contend at highly competitive and nationally known facilities including the East Coast Dirt Nationals in Trenton, NJ, Action Track USA in Kutztown, PA and Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, NC.

Now Shuman will contend for Rookie of the Year honors at both Oswego Speedway and on the SBSCS.

“We’re very excited to have DJ and his family join the Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series in 2022,” said SBSCS promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Their passion for the sport is exactly what we need to help make the tour a success this coming season. DJ will be a fantastic addition to the division.”

The full Small Block Super Championship Series schedule is nearing completion, with an announcement scheduled in the coming weeks.

Three dates are currently official on the calendar, beginning with Chemung Speedrome on Friday, July 8.

The month of September will see the SBSCS take on Oswego Speedway’s Bud Light SBS Classic on Sunday, September 4 before heading to Lancaster Speedway on Sunday, September 11 as part of U.S Open Weekend.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email [email protected]. The Small Block Super Championship Series can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SBSChampionshipSeries.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...