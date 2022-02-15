OSWEGO – The Dave London Memorial XIV Super Stock race, which is set to return to Oswego Speedway’s Classic Weekend on Friday, September 2, is pleased to welcome back Midstate Basement Authorities as its title sponsor.

The 2022 installment of the DLM will mark the third year of this valued partnership, following another exciting event at Oswego Speedway in 2021, which again saw more than 40 cars attempt to qualify for 30 spots in the region’s most prestigious Super Stock race.

“Eric Leach and his team continue to show such appreciation for this event and we could not be happier to welcome them back for year three,” said Dave London Memorial Promoter Jody London. “We’re proud to see this event continue to grow in stature and prestige each year and it would not be possible without the continued support of Midstate Basement Authorities.”

Midstate Basement Authorities, Inc. is a trusted basement waterproofing and foundation repair company that operates in New York, Florida and Northern Pennsylvania. Veteran owned and family operated, Midstate Basement Authorities is able to provide unparalleled service for all waterproofing and foundation repair needs.

For the first time since 2012, DLM XIV will contend as a DLM Super Stock event, with the 2021 DLM being the final sanctioned by the New York Super Stock Series.

DLM XIV will be contested alongside Classic Pole Day qualifying for the Novelis Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supers, as well as the New York State Compact Championship II at Oswego Speedway on Friday, September 2.

For more information on DLM XIV visit GTR Promotions online at www.gtrpromotions.com.

