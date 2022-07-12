CHEMUNG, NY – Mike Bruce continued his winning ways in the Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series on Friday night, holding off Dan Kapuscinski for a $1,000 pay day at Chemung Speedrome in Chemung, New York.

Leading every circuit of the 30-lap main event, Bruce has now won both SBSCS events held this season following a victory at Evans Mills Raceway Park back on May 14.

Kapuscinski trailed Bruce at the line followed by Noah Ratcliff, Jude Parker and Greg O’Connor.

A total of 12 Small Block Supers made the trek south to Chemung Speedrome with Ratcliff and Bruce leading the field to the green flag by virtue of the re-draw. Bruce darted to the early lead in the RBI Racing No. 04 followed by Ratcliff, O’Connor, DJ Shuman, Drew Pascuzzi and Kapuscinski.

A caution for a spinning Pascuzzi realigned the field for the first choose-style double file restart of the night with Bruce firing first ahead of Shuman, Ratcliff and Kapuscinski. Before a lap could be completed, Kapuscinski managed to race around Ratcliff and under Shuman to take second, with his sights now set on Bruce in the lead.

Shuman would eventually join Bruce and Kapuscinski in the battle for the lead, until the No. 62 went spinning to the infield off the second corner. The spin ended a fantastic run for Shuman, a rookie to the division in 2022.

From there Bruce and Kapuscinski battled hard over the remainder of the 30-lap main event, with Ratcliff trailing a close third in search of a mistake by the lead duo. A mistake would never come as Bruce managed to wheel his way to yet another SBSCS win in a nail biter over the No. 23 of Kapuscinski and the No. 73 of Ratcliff.

Completing the top ten order were Parker, O’Connor, Tim Proud, Robbie Wirth, Tony Pisa, Mark Denny and AJ Larkin.

Bruce Construction Heat Race Challenge wins went to Bruce and Kapuscinski. The heat wins were worth $150 thanks to Bruce Construction and an anonymous Chemung Speedrome race fan. Second place in each heat race earned $50.

The night’s J&S Paving Hard Charger, worth $100, was Proud. Parker earned the DKMP Rookie of the Race, worth $50, while Denny pocketed the $100 Bill Moyer Memorial Bonus in ninth position.

Parker now assumes the DKMP Rookie of the Year point lead over Pascuzzi and Shuman. The Rookie of the Year title will be worth $500 at season’s end.

With consecutive victories to start the series, Bruce is the SBSCS championship leader by 19-points over Kapuscinski with Ratcliff, Proud and Parker completing the top five with three events left in the season.

The SBSCS will next take on Oswego Speedway for the Bud Light SBS Classic 60 on Sunday, September 4 followed by trips to Lancaster Motorplex on Sunday, September 11 and Evans Mills Raceway Park on Saturday, September 17 for the series finale.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email [email protected].

SBSCS Partners: Jake’s Automotive, J&S Paving, Binghamton Truck & Tire Center, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, UltimateQM.com, Larkin Mowing, Rt. 37 Building Supply, MARDON, Bruce Construction, Race Wrap Group, Bill Moyer Memorial, GTR Promotions

Small Block Super Championship Series

Chemung Speedrome – Chemung, NY

Box Score

Heat #1 (10-laps, Top 3 re-draw): 1. 23 – Dan Kapuscinski, 2. 90 – Greg O’Connor, 3. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 4. 00 – Jude Parker, 5. 4 – Robbie Wirth, 6. 35 – AJ Larkin

Heat #2 (10-laps, Top 3 re-draw): 1. 04 – Mike Bruce, 2. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 3. 62 – DJ Shuman, 4. 89 – Tony Pisa, 5. 54 – Tim Proud, 6. 14 – Mark Denny

Feature (30-laps): 1. 04 – MIKE BRUCE, 2. 23 – Dan Kapuscinski, 3. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 4. 00 – Jude Parker, 5. 90 – Greg O’Connor, 6. 54 – Tim Proud, 7. 4 – Robbie Wirth, 8. 89 – Tony Pisa, 9. 14 – Mark Denny, 10. 35 – AJ Larkin, 11. 62 – DJ Shuman, 12. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi

