FULTON, NY – Excitement continues to grow for the Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/Eastern Paving Sportsman Challenge on Saturday, August 5 at the Fulton Speedway.

Thanks to Power Seal owner and former Sportsman racer Tom Juno and his friends from Tarvia Seal and Eastern Paving, who made this event possible for the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman racers.

The lucrative purse of $2500 will involve the top five track points, at the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways, to set the ten-car field.

Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/Eastern Paving Sportsman Challenge Purse:

1. $800

2. 400

3. 300

4. 230

5. 200

6. 175

7. 125

8. 100

9. 90

10. 80

Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/Eastern Paving Sportsman Challenge Format:

A “revenge draw” format will set the line-up, with each driver drawing then giving their number to one of the other nine competitors, even if it’s number one.

Once the line-up is determined, the field will race as one for the first six laps of the event. Adopting a pursuit race format, the last place car at the completion of lap seven and each lap after that will be sent off the track by the race director.

When just two cars remain on the track, a caution will be thrown, with the leader at the time choosing a pill to determine which lane he/she starts in for a final two lap dash for the checkered and $800 payday.

A lot can change in the point standings before the event. Currently, here are the top five track points and those in contention for one of the coveted spots.

Brewerton Speedway: 1. Zach Sobotka (308) 2. Cody Manitta (278) 3. Richard Murtaugh (274) 4. Stephen Marshall (272) 5. Brandon Carvey (266) 6. Chris Hulsizer (260) 7. Kyle Devendorf (258) 8. Brett Sears (243) 9. Ryan Dolbear (237) 10. Dorian Wahdan (221).

Fulton Speedway: 1. Andrew Buff (310) 2. Richard Murtaugh (276) 3. Kyle Devendorf (270) 4. Cody Manitta (267) 5. Emmett Waldron (264) 6. Ryan Dolbear (256) 7. Jason Parkhurst Jr. (254) 8. Clayton Brewer III (242) 9. AJ Miller (242) 10. Zach Buff (232).

About Power Seal:

As a family owned and operated business, Power Seal knows how important your home is to you. Power Seal Driveway Sealing has been making Central New Yorkers happy to come home since 1997. Sealing your driveway doesn’t just make it look better, it protects the asphalt and helps reduce the chance of needing to repave the entire driveway. Questions regarding your driveway? Tom Juno, owner, and manager, works at every job site to make sure Power Seal customers are more than pleased with the results of their work.

Power Seal Driveway Sealing has experience with both residential and commercial driveways, and parking lots. Your driveway and parking lot are the first things that your clients and business partners learn about you. From crack filling to asphalt repairs, sealing to line painting. A simple touch up to your lot can go a long way in appearances. Call Tom at (315) 622-5221 or log onto www.cusepowerseal.com for a detailed quote on your sealing project.

About Tarvia Seal:

Established in 1973, Tarvia Seal Corporation is a family owned and operated pavement maintenance company. They offer a complete line of sealing, sealcoating, crack sealing, line striping and sweeping services to commercial, municipal, and residential customers. Tarvia Seal Corp. has earned an excellent reputation due to their high-quality execution, exceptional customer service and extensive industry knowledge. Now, serving customers throughout Syracuse and surrounding counties. Call Tarvia Seal at 315-458-1399 or visit www.tarviaseal.com for a quote.

About Eastern Paving:

Improve the Curb Appeal of Your Business and invest in expert paving services to add a complete look to your property. Let the professionals at Eastern Paving help you with all your commercial paving needs. At our locally owned business, your satisfaction is our top priority. A wide Range of Commercial Paving Services includes asphalt paving, asphalt repairs, complete tear outs, concrete paving, crack filling, leveling, grading, new construction, patching (patchwork), parking lots, resurfacing, and sealcoating. Locally owned in Cicero, Contact Eastern Paving at 315-288-5317 or [email protected].

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com – www.brewertonspeedway.com. Be sure to like speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

