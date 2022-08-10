OSWEGO – Oswego Kartway will make its much anticipated return this Friday night with the Battle at the Bullring presented by Garafolo’s Importing.

This Friday’s action will be the first event of the three-race JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series with companion events following on Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 23.

Nine divisions of racing will be featured across the three-race JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series including Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone, Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone, Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted, Burritt Motors Clone Light, Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy, Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy and Lucky 7’s Landscaping PRO Clone 360.

The Friday, August 12 Battle at the Bullring will see all eight points divisions in action along with a 25-lap, $250 to win, PRO Clone 360 feature, which will kick start the qualifying process for the Fall Frenzy 200 on September 23.

Pit gates will open on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with the driver’s meeting taking place at 6:15 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow at 7 p.m.

Entry fees for all points classes is $25, which includes the driver’s pit pass. The entry fee for PRO Clone 360 is $40, and drivers must also enter a points class to compete.

Pit admission for non-drivers is $15 with $5 carload admission set for spectators.

Transponders and Raceceiver radios are required to compete on Friday. The kartway will have transponders available to rent for $10. All karts will be required to utilize the Burris 33 tire, with fuel to be purchased from the Xpress Mart SUNOCO gas station located on Route 104 East in front of the speedway.

Garafolo’s will be on hand to provide full concessions for the evening.

An Oswego Speedway driver autograph session is also expected to take place during the night’s intermission. Otto Sitterly, Camden Proud, David Danzer and Jeff Abold have all expressed interest in attending.

The always exciting Kartway Classic will be featured on Thursday, September 1 with more points racing as well as the 50-lap, $500 to win, PRO Clone 360 finale. At the conclusion of this race, the top two drivers in PRO Clone 360 points from August 12 and September 1 will be locked into the top ten starting spots for the 200-lap, $1,500 to win, Fall Frenzy 200.

The Fall Frenzy 200 will conclude the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series on Friday, September 23. All eight points divisions will crown champions on this night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for PRO Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count in the longest race ever run at Oswego Kartway.

For more information contact Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or [email protected].

Oswego Kartway can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoKartway.

JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series Schedule

Friday, August 12

Battle at the Bullring

Eight Points Classes

$250 to win PRO Clone 360, 25-laps

Thursday, September 1

Kartway Classic

Eight Points Classes

$500 to win PRO Clone 360, 50-laps

Friday, September23

Fall Frenzy 200

Eight Points Classes

$1,500 to win ‘Fall Frenzy 200’ for PRO Clone 360, 200-laps (cautions count)

Points Classes (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory for All Classes)

Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone | Small Pipe, Drum Clutch (5-7 yrs., 225 lbs.)

In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (7-9 yrs., 250 lbs.)

In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (9-13 yrs., 275 lbs.)

Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (12-15 yrs., 310 lbs.)

Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (13-15 yrs., 325 lbs.)

Burritt Motors Clone Light | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 400 lbs. – Driver 200 lbs. w/gear)

Lucky 7’s Landscaping PRO Clone 360 (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory): Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 360 lbs.)

