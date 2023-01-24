OSWEGO, NY – Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego has again signed on as the official hotel of the five-race Oswego Supermodified Challenge, which includes ISMA, MSS, and Oswego Speedway’s Novelis Supermodifieds in 2023.

Located at 140 East 13th St. in Oswego, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites provides an indoor pool, fitness center, 24-hour business center and a free hot continental breakfast, all less than one mile from the Oswego Speedway, which will host two additional challenge dates for a total of five this season.

The 2023 Oswego Supermodified Challenge gets underway on Opening Night, May 27, with the 75-lap Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial, and will continue one week later with the first of three 50-lap Winged Super Challenge Series shows set for June 3, July 1, and August 12 before the 67th Budweiser International Classic serves as the finale on Labor Day Weekend.

To accommodate Supermodified teams traveling from New England, the Midwest, and Canada, the Oswego Super Challenge and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites will also continue to offer a discounted racer’s rate for teams participating in the Challenge this season. All teams can visit www.HIEOswego.com/racing to book rooms for any of the five events at a special rate starting at $179.

To learn more you can also call the Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego at (315) 207-0100.

More in-depth information on the 2023 Oswego Supermodified Challenge will be posted in the coming days. Please visit OswegoSpeedway.com, or connect with the track on social media by clicking LIKE at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway, or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway to receive updates.

