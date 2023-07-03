OSWEGO, N.Y. — Otto Sitterly definitely knows his way around Oswego Speedway and Saturday night he picked up yet another feature win besting some strong ISMA / MSS contenders for the $6,000 prize in the Oswego County / NBT Bank INDEPENDENCE SPECTACULAR WINGED Challenge Race #3.

Sitterly started first after the pill draw and took quick advantage of the pole position when the green dropped. He’d jump out to an early advantage on P2 starter Dave Danzer and build a formidable lead.

Mike Ordway Jr. moved up quickly and shot past Danzer around the halfway point of the 50-lapper.

Also giving chase to Sitterly’s Nicotra Racing No. 7 throughout the 50 lapper were Ben Seitz in the Vic Miller No. 11, Trent Stephens (19), Michael Muldoon (15) , and fast qualifier Rich Reid (55), who made up the top five.

Sixth through 19th-place finishers: Kyle Edwards, Dan Connors Jr., Moe Lilje, Aric Iosue, Mike Ordway Jr., Russ Wood, Dave Danzer, Mike McVetta, Mark Sammut, Jerry Curran, Jeff Abold, Lou Levea Sr, Tim Snyder and Dave Shullick Jr. run down.

Shullick’s early demise when he pulled off the track on lap 6 was reported to be burnt plug wires.

Mike Ordway Jr., an ISMA / MSS winner at Oswego last August, pulled out of the race shy of finishing the last two laps when the wing broke on his Clyde Booth No. 61 as the white flag waved and he backed into the fence while running second.

Abold also had car problems which took him out of the action after just 11 laps run. Danzer, who had run second until halfway, was running fourth behind Sitterly, Ordway and Seitz when he went to pits just after a restart with 13 laps left. Danzer reported a front wing plate broke and wing started to slide underneath the car.

A yellow flew on lap 37 when McVetta slowed off Turn 2. This set up a Sitterly vs. Ordway showdown on the restart. With Otto choosing the outside lane, he was able to keep Ordway’s Silver Bullet at bay and was not seriously challenged for the lead. Sitterly would outlast a couple more late-race cautions and restarts – one for Ordway’s spin in Turn 1 – for his second Oswego Winged Challenge win in a row.

Other early exits besides the aforementioned were Curran, Levea, Snyder and Sammut due to car problems. McVetta, who had a tire blow earlier in the night, came home 13th after he and his crew worked hard to get his No. 22 into the race.

The ISMA / MSS tour next travels to Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan for a 2-day event July 14 and 15.

JULY 1 OSWEGO / ISMA / MSS WINGED CHALLENGE COMPLETE RESULTS

Oswego Speedway

Heat One: 1. Mark Sammut 78, 2. Micheal Muldoon 15, 3. Otto Sitterly 7, 4. Dave Shullick Jr 95, 5. Jeff Abold 05, 6. Lou LeVea Sr 66, 7. Lou LeVea Jr 83

Heat Two: 1.Dave Danzer 52, 2. Kyle Edwards 11E, 3 Trent Stephens 19, 4. Mike Lichty 84, 5. Dan Connors Jr. 01, 6. Moe Lilje 32, 7. Jerry Curran 99

Heat Three: 1. Ben Seitz 11, 2. Mike Ordway Jr 61, 3.Rich Reid 55, 4. Aric Iosue 27, 5. Mike McVetta 22, 6. Russ Wood 41, 7. Tim Synder 0

Feature: 1. OTTO SITTERLY (7), 2. Ben Seitz (11), 3. Trent Stephens (19), 4. Michael Muldoon (15), 5. Rich Reid (55), 6. Kyle Edwards (11E), 7. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 8. Moe Lilje (32), 9. Aric Iosue (27), 10. Mike Ordway Jr. (61), 11. Russ Wood (41), 12. Dave Danzer (52), 13. Mike McVetta (22), 14. Mark Sammut (78), 15. Jerry Curran (99), 16. Jeff Abold (05), 17. Lou LeVea Sr. (66), 18. Tim Synder (0), 19. Dave Shullick Jr (95).

BONUS AWARDS

Fast Qualifier- $200 to Rich Reid, sponsored Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux

Hard Charger $100 to Moe Lilje, sponsored by 4th Turn Crazies

Last Car Running $150 – sponsored by NY Racing Mom – went to Aric Iosue

Hoosier Free RR Drawing – to Rich Reed.

Top Three Heat Race winners: sponsored by Precision Welding ($50, $30, $20) for each heat. They were 1. Sammut, Muldoon and Sitterly, 2, Danzer, Edwards and Stephens, 3. Seitz, Ordway Jr and Reid

A big Thank You also to the following who contributed to the event:

Shea Concrete – Corr/Pak Merchandising – Middlesex Interiors – Tammy Ten Media – Cape Cod Aggregates – Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers – Patco Transportation – Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux – Peaceful Living Home Sales – Holiday Inn Express – Lindsey Aggregates – TJ Toyota – Novelis – Hoosier Tire

Pill Draw Sponsors – J&S Paving, C’s Beverage Center – J&S Mechanical – Mayor Bill Barlow – JP Jewelers – Lighthouse Lanes – Chris Nelson Insurance – Paul’s Big M – Vashaw’s Collision – Radical Race Gear – Oswego Quality Carpet – Oswego Valley Mill Work – DCR Performance – Peaceful Living Home Sales – Top Quality – Construction – D&S Landscaping – Lindsey Aggregates – RJ Caruso Tax/Accounting – Scotty’s Towing – Orange Crate Brewing Co – GJP Italian Eatery Oswego. A big thank you to those sponsors.

Following is a photo lineup of Oswego Speedway’s 350 Supers and SBS Photos:

*All photo’s by Jim Feeney

Oswego 350 Supers 7-1-23_26 17 Jason Spaulding 23 fights for the race lead with Josh Sokolic 26. Sokolic would take the lead and the win. Spaulding would finish second.

Oswego 350 Supers 7-1-23_2618 Kyle Perry 20 fights for a top three finish with Dave Cliff 50. Perry would go on to the podium with a third. Cliff was fourth.

Oswego 350 Supers 7-1-23_2623 Josh Sokolic stands in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning his third 350 Supers feature of the season.

Oswego 350 Supers 7-1-23_2638 Top three in Oswego Speedway’s 350 Super feature were, Jason Spaulding second place, winner Josh Sokolic and third Kyle Perry.

Oswego SBS 7-1-23_2646 Greg O’Connor 90 races with Brad Haynes 88. O’Connor would finish the race in fifth. Haynes was sixth.

Oswego SBS 7-1-23_2655 Noah Ratcliff 73 fights for a podium spot with Mike Bruce 22. Ratcliff would win the fight to finish third. Bruce ended up in fourth.

Oswego SBS 7-1-23_2659 On a restart Jesse Bearup 37 makes the pass on race leader Cameron Rowe 77. Bearup would maintain the lead and get the win, with Rowe finishing second.

Oswego SBS 7-1-23_2665 Jesse Bearup poses in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the SBS feature.

