OSWEGO, NY – Following is Oswego Speedways ISMA/MSS Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Nationals Photo lineup. All photos by Jim Feeney:

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Hy-Miler 7-29-23_4016 Jeff Abold 05 races Mike McVetta 22 for the top spot. McVetta would lead the most laps, but Abold would pass him on lap 82 to go on to win. McVetta was just behind in second.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Hy-Miler 7-29-23_4057 Johnny Benson Jr 74 races win Ben Seitz 11 for position. Benson would go on to finish on the podium in third. Seitz was sixth.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Hy-Miler 7-29-23_4061 A father and son battle between Kasey Jedrzejek 97 and dad Timmy Jedrzejek 9. Kasey would go on to finish the race in eighth. Timmy J would drop out near feature end to finish eleventh.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Hy-Miler 7-29-23_4088 Near feature end a battle for a top five spot was between Mark Sammut 78 and Otto Sitterly 7. Sammut would get there with a fifth. Sitterly was seventh at feature end.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Hy-Miler 7-29-23_4080 Mike Ordway Jr 61 battles with Ben Seitz 11 for a top five spot, just behind eventual winner Jeff Abold. Ordway would finish fourth, while Seitz was sixth.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Hy-Miler 7-29-23_4091 Jeff Abold lets out a big yell as he exits his car after winning the ISMA/MSS Hy-Miler Nationals at Sandusky Speedway.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Hy-Miler 7-29-23_4110 Jeff Abold stands, with his Dad Pat, after winning the ISMA/MSS Hy-Miler Nationals at Sandusky Speedway. Pat is also a former winner of the race.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Hy-Miler 7-29-23_4123 Jeff Abold poses in ISMA/MSS Victory Lane after winning the Hy-Miler Nationals at Sandusky Speedway.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Hy-Miler 7-29-23_4131 Top three at the ISMA/MSS Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Nationals were, second Mike McVetta, winner Jeff Abold and third place finisher Johnny Benson Jr.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...