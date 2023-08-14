OSWEGO, NY – Following is a photo lineup from Oswego Speedway’s SBS/350 Super held on 8/13/23:

All photo’s by Jim Feeney

Oswego SBS 8-13-23_4533 Drew Pascuzzi 72 battles for position with AJ Larkin 35. Pascuzzi would win the battle and go on to his first feature win. Larkin would end up fifth.

Oswego SBS 8-13-23_4546 Tony DeStevens 24 races with Noah Ratcliff 73 for a spot on the podium. DeStevens would get by to finish there in third. Ratcliff was just behind in fourth.

Oswego SBS 8-13-23_4564 Drew Pascuzzi poses in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning his first SBS feature.

Oswego SBS 8-13-23_4578 Drew Pascuzzi celebrates with family and crew in Oswego Speedway SBS Victory Lane after winning his first ever SBS feature.

Oswego SBS 8-13-23_4593 Top three in Oswego Speedway’s SBS feature were, third place Tony DeStevens, winner Drew Pascuzzi and second place finisher Tony Pisa.

Oswego 350 Super 8-13-23 4604. Dave Cliff 50 races Talen Hawksby for position the podium. Cliff would get the top spot with a win in the 350 Super feature. Hawksby would get there too with a third place.

Oswego 350 Super 8-13-23_4618 Dave Cliff poses in Oswego Speedway 350 Super Victory Lane.

Oswego 350 Super 8-13-23_4630 Dave Cliff celebrates with his crew in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the 350 Super feature.

Oswego 350 Super 8-13-23_4632 Top three at Oswego Speedway’s 350 Super feature were, third Talen Hawksby, winner Dave Cliff and second place Rob Wirth.

