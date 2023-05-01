OSWEGO, NY – Perry Racing and driver Kyle Perry are proud to welcome back Gibby’s Irish Pub of Oswego as a major sponsor for their 2023 J&S Paving 350 Supermodified campaign at the Oswego Speedway.

Driving the Bellinger-built No. 20, Perry is entering his third full season in 350 Supermodified competition, hoping to build on two consecutive top five point efforts, including a third place in the championship standings to take Rookie of the Year honors back in 2021.

The 24 year-old technology teacher at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, will see action on both dirt and pavement this year, chasing a track title at Oswego, while also returning to the dirt Sportsman ranks on a part-time basis.

“We’re really excited to have Gibby’s Irish Pub back on board for the 2023 season,” said Kyle Perry. “With their support, hopefully we can build on last season and run for a championship in the 350 Supermodified division.”

In two seasons, Perry has already proven to be a consistent front-runner in the class, tallying an impressive total of four podium finishes; highlighted by a runner-up in only his fourth career start in 2021, and most recently a third place effort in the 5th annual 350 Super Classic last Fall.

Through his sophomore season, Kyle has also produced four heat race wins, a healthy total of 10 top five finishes – and in 17 career regular season starts, has yet to finish outside of the top 10 with the No. 20 machine.

“We really made some strides at the end of last season and found some speed in the car,” Perry continued. “We’re really hoping we can build off that this year and finally get over the hump, and get that first feature win.”

Once again, Perry’s efforts would not be possible without the continued support of Gibby’s Irish Pub, located at 8 West Second Street in the City of Oswego.

Known for its lakefront views, tasty taps, and delicious pub fare, Gibby’s continues to be a staple in the Oswego community.

Gibby’s Irish Pub has a welcoming atmosphere, with both indoor and outdoor seating, including a ground level and second story deck with sweeping sunset views of Lake Ontario.

The Pub also has several live music events throughout the summer, and can be contacted by phone at (315)-207-1083 for more information.

Oswego Speedway’s 72nd Season Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, May 27th. The lid lifter will again feature the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap Memorial Weekend Special for the J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds.

Oswego Speedway's 72nd Season Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, May 27th. The lid lifter will again feature the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap Memorial Weekend Special for the J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

