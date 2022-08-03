FULTON – Race teams will be checking and double checking everything on their cars in the race shops this week because there are only five-point races left to decide the 2022 Fulton Speedway Track Champions.

Doing battle this Saturday, August 6 on the ‘Highbanks’ presented by Regional Truck & Trailer will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.

Adult G/A is $15. 18 years old and younger are admitted free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands at 5:00 pm. Hot laps are at 6:00 pm. Racing starts at 7:00 pm.

Top-Five Point Standings Coming into Saturday:

Modifieds: 1. M1 – Dave Marcuccilli (512): 2. 83x – Tim Sears Jr. (511): 3. 32R – Ron Davis III (499): 4. 58M – Marshall Hurd (466): 5. 15 – Todd Root (422).

Sportsman: 1. 3 – Chris Mackey (564) 2. Andrew Buff (527): 3. 14AJ – AJ Miller (516): 4. 5 – Amy Holland (515): 5. 21W – Quinn Wallis (514).

Hobby Stocks: 1. 14Jr. – (558): 2. 29K – Casey Cunningham (554): 3. 64 – Bob Bouno (550): 4. 74X – Jim Evans (516): 5. 14 – Brennan Fitzgibbons (514).

The speedway would like to thank marketing partner and event sponsor Regional Truck & Trailer.

Regional has more than 145 full-time employees and keeps average inventories of $11,000,000 including trucks, trailers, and parts as well as providing warranty and collision repair. The dealership has primary locations in Rochester, Buffalo and Geneva, NY and affiliate location in Jamestown, Portville, Painted Post and Dansville. As Western New York’s best truck and trailer provider of the top brands on the market today including International, Jerr-Dan, and Wabash, we feel it is important to let our customers know our roots.

To see everything Regional Truck & Trailer has to offer, visit www.regionaltruckandtrailer.com. Always support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

