Racing, Demolition Derbies Chaos Headline Fulton Speedway Saturday Race Night

FULTON – One of the highly anticipated events for fans at the Fulton Speedway is this Saturday night when Oswego County Today presents racing on the ‘Highbanks’ and Spring Smashdown Demo Derbies.

The fast, family affordable race night will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman (60 Show up Points). Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

A special thanks goes out to 13th Hour Rising Haunted Hayride for their $50 to each DOT Foods DIRT Sportsman heat race winner.

May 7 feature winners. Tim Sears Jr. (Modifieds) Andrew Buff (Sportsman) James Donaldson (Novice Sportsman) Casey Cunningham (Hobby Stocks).

After all the high-flying, side-by-side racing, get ready for the chaos, sights and sounds of crunching metal and smoke from the $1,000-to-Win Chain & Bang plus $750-to-Win junkyard Run.

There is still time to participate in the Demo Derbies. Here are the rules and entry form links.

Adult G/A grandstand admission is $20. Ages 18 and under are free. Pits (All Ages) are $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands. 5:00 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. Racing 7:00.

The speedway would like to thank longtime supporter Oswego County Today as the event sponsor.

They are a free and independent website for up-to-the-minute news, sports, health, real estate, entertainment, and everything Oswego County. To see everything they have to offer, go to www.oswegocountytoday.com and like their social media pages.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

