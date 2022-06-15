BREWERTON, NY – One of the favorite nights on the racing calendar annually for fans is when you combine racing and family autograph night at the Brewerton Speedway.

This Friday, June 17 will see racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ plus Family Autograph Night presented by marketing partner Thompson & Johnson Equipment Company.

Racing will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. Morabito Four-Cylinders.

During intermission, fans will be able to come down trackside to get up close to all the race cars and meet their favorite drivers for pictures, autographs, hero cards, and driver giveaways that put smiles on the faces of fans of all ages.

Adult G/A is $15. Everyone 18 years old and younger are free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot laps 6:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

June 10 Feature Winners: Chris Hile. Two in a row. (Modifieds) Kyle Devendorf. Career first at the speedway. (Sportsman). Kyle Demo (Mod Lites). Chris Bonoffski (Four-Cylinders).

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. 5H- Chris Hile (280); 2. 99L- Larry Wight (256); 3. 8H- Max McLaughlin (244); 4. 98H- Jimmy Phelps (223); 5. 32R- Ron Davis III (212).

Sportsman: 1. 5H- Amy Holland (234); 2. 38- Zach Sobotka (232); 3. 19c- Brandon Carvey (227); 4. 6- Cody Manitta (222); 5. 28- Alan Fink (221).

Mod Lites: 1. 06- Mike Mullen (223); 2. 155- Clayton Brewer (221); 3. 22- Kyle Demo (218); 4. 16- Tucker Halliday (203) 5. 7J- Joe Moller (199).

Four-Cylinders: 1. 5m- Damien Bechler (292); 2. 16B- Chris Bonoffski (276); 3. 67k- Clayton Koch (242); 4. 26r- Ray Bechler (240); 5. 29k- Kingston Sprauge (224).

The Speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner and event sponsor Thompson & Johnson Equipment Co. Inc.

Since 1954, Thompson & Johnson Equipment Co., Inc. has been providing new and used forklift and material handling equipment solutions from some of the top brands like Crown and Toyota to its customers from our Upstate New York locations in East Syracuse, Binghamton, Albany and Horseheads, NY. We began to partner with customers long before it was in vogue. We are the trusted forklift dealers in NY.

From its humble beginnings, Thompson & Johnson has grown rapidly, and today, the main facility in East Syracuse stands at 45,000 sq. ft. with a 12,000 sq. ft. warehouse. In addition, three branches have been established in Elmira, Binghamton and Albany expanding Thompson & Johnson’s reach beyond the central area of the state into eastern New York, western Vermont and Massachusetts, and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Thompson & Johnson has more than 1,000 customers, primarily in warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing, ranging in size from large, national chains to local businesses. Thompson & Johnson is approaching $55 million as a full-service material handling company with 150 employees whose average tenure is 10 years.

Thompson & Johnson Equipment is seeking Technicians to work on material handling equipment, such as forklifts and in our new Northeast Dock & Door Dept, servicing customers throughout NYS. If you are mechanically inclined and have a positive CAN-DO attitude, then we have the opportunity for you.”

To see all the services Thompson & Johnson has to offer, go to www.thompsonandjohnson.com. Or call 877-460-9186. Remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com. and like the speedway social media pages.

