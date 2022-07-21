BREWERTON, NY – After a week off for the Renegade Monster Truck Tour at the sister track Fulton Speedway, the Brewerton Speedway will be back in action this Friday, July 22 for the fastest, family affordable fun in Central New York.

On the race card presented by Syracuse Haulers will be the 800 horsepower, grandstand shaking, Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders.

Adult grandstand admission is $15.00, 18 years old and younger is free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. The racing starts at 7:00 pm.

July 8 Feature Winners: Tim Sears Jr.- Big Block Modifieds: Ryan Dolbear – Sportsman: Matt Kitts – Mod Lites: Chris Bonoffski – Four-Cylinders.

Top-Five Division Point Standings heading into the second half of the season:

Big Block Modifieds: 1. 5H – Chris Hile (414): 2. 99L – Larry Wight (406): 3. 8H – Max McLaughlin (380): 4. 98H – Jimmy Phelps (371): 5. 83x – Tim Sears Jr. (366).

Sportsman: 1. 28 – Alan Fink (437): 2. 5 – Amy Holland (434): 3. 38 – Zach Sobotka (416): 4. 19c – Brandon Carvey (399): 5. 6 – Cody Manitta (390).

Mod Lites: 1. 06 – Mike Mullen (376): 2. 155 – Clayton Brewer III (354): 3. 16 – Tucker Halliday (339): 4. 99 – Tom Mackey (337): 5. 7J – Joel Moller (327).

Four-Cylinders: 1. Damien Bechler (510) 2. 16B – Chris Bonoffski (506): 3. 26R – Ray Bechler (438): 4. 67K – Clayton Koch (418): 5. 360 – Sam Curcie (384).

The Brewerton Speedway would like to thank major marketing partner Syracuse Haulers for being the July 22 Event Sponsor.

Syracuse Haulers, is the official refuse and recycler of the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway, located at 6223 Thompson Rd. Suite 1000.

Syracuse Haulers Waste Removal, Inc. is an independent company, locally owned and operated for over 20 years. They are a dependable, professional, full-service refuse company, providing a variety of recycling and waste removal programs for their residential, commercial and construction customers, including building demolition.

As a waste removal company, Syracuse Haulers takes extraordinary measures to provide their customers with quality and responsive services, along with the proper disposal and processing of recycling materials in a dependable and professional manner.

They are a top competitor in the Syracuse market. Their company services all of Onondaga, Cortland, Madison, Herkimer, Oneida and Oswego counties.

To see all the services Syracuse Haulers has to offer, go to www.syracusehaulers.com or call 315-426-6771.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com. And like the speedway social media pages.

