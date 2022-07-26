WEEDSPORT, NY – While race fans and race teams alike were set for last Sunday’s Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 at Weedsport Speedway, the event’s postponement to Monday, Aug. 15 now further builds the Super DIRTcar Series’ SummerFAST Speedweeks into an epic week-long event.

Speedweeks have long been associated with racing divisions across the country, especially in the world of Sprint Car racing in nearby Pennsylvania and the Midwestern portion of the country. However, until the 2020 edition the Super DIRTcar Series’ OctoberFAST, a Modified Speedweek was somewhat unheard of.

That changes this August as Weedsport Speedway will open SummerFAST on Monday, Aug. 15, followed by events at Brewerton Speedway on Aug. 16, Fulton Speedway on Aug. 17 and Land of Legends Raceway on Aug. 18.

“The rescheduled Hall of Fame 100 puts Weedsport Speedway in the unique position of opening the first DIRTcar SummerFAST Speedweek and we couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to do so,” said Weedsport Speedway General Manager, Joe Skotnicki. “We look forward to making the most of this opportunity presented to us as we get race fans set for a fantastic week of Modified racing.”

The Weedsport opener will be the highest paying event of the SummerFAST Speedweek, paying $10,000 to the winner at the conclusion of 100-laps, and will award a 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week guaranteed starting spot. The remaining events at Brewerton, Fulton and Land of Legends will each be contested over 60-laps, with a top prize of $7,500 for each main event.

Weedsport’s entire racing card from July 24 will move to August 15 as the DIRTcar Sportsman and NY6A Hoosier 600 Sprint Tour will join the fun to open a full week of competition for area race fans.

Tickets are still available for Weedsport Speedway’s Hall of Fame 100 via MyRacePass. Tickets purchased prior to July 24 will rollover to August 15.

Fans can purchase general admission or reserved seating online by visiting www.weedsportspeedway.com and clicking on the Tickets tab, which will redirect to MyRacePass. From there, after clicking on the Get Tickets tab, fans are able to select the seats of their choosing.

Fans can also purchase tickets by simply searching for Weedsport Speedway at www.myracepass.com or by using the MyRacePass App.

Reserved seating for the Monday, August 15 Hall of Fame 100 is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-15 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Advance pit passes are also available via Pit Pay. The Pit Pay App is free to download via the Apple App or Google Play Stores. From there, search Weedsport Speedway and purchase pit passes for yourself or your entire team.

Member pit passes are available for $35, with non-member pit pass available for $40.

A full time schedule for the Hall of Fame 100 will be posted in the coming days.

Camping at Weedsport Speedway can be reserved online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Tickets for Weedsport Speedway’s events on August 21 and September 10-11 are also now available at MyRacePass.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

