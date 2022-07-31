FULTON, NY – The Fulton Speedway ended the month of July with feature races not decided until the final lap coming under the checkers, with the night capped off with a huge H2No Boat Race that left the fans wanting more.

Feature winners on Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux night were, Richard Murtaugh and Tony Finch II (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Jim Evans (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks) Hunter Hollenbeck (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) Eddy Springer (H2No Boat Race).

With 47 Sportsman signed into the pits, a pair of 25-lap features were run.

In the first feature, Buddy Leathley would lead the opening three laps before Richard Murtaugh was able to drive under and by Leathley for the lead exiting turn four on lap four.

At the ten-lap mark Murtaugh was able to drive out to a half a straightaway lead with Kyle Devendorf, Joe Kline, Quinn Wallis, and Leathley racing for second through fifth.

Murtaugh still led as he was now in a two-car breakaway with Devendorf battling for the lead with ten laps to go. Kline, Wallis, and Brett Sears showed on the scoring tower in the top-five.

Over those remaining laps, Kyle Devendorf hounded Richard Murtaugh, throwing everything he had at him. Murtaugh didn’t flinch as he was able to grab the victory by a narrow 0.359 at the checkers. Joe Kline, Brett Sears, and Quinn Wallis completed the top-five.

The second 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Tony Finch II grab the lead at the start and by lap five would open an almost half a straightaway lead as Clayton Brewer III, Chris Mackey, Bill Sauve, and Emmett Waldron were in a tight fight for the top-five.

With ten laps complete, Finch and Mackey were locked in a tight race for the lead with Brewer, Waldron, and Jake Davis right there waiting for any mistakes by the top-two.

Finch and Mackey would come across the line almost dead-even setting up a shootout to the checkers with Brewer, Waldron, and Davis still right there at the front.

Over the final laps you could have thrown a blanket over Finch, Mackey, Brewer, and Waldron lap after lap, leaving the winner in doubt until the checkers.

Exiting turn four, Tony Finch II and Clayton Brewer III had a drag race to the checkers in an almost dead heat that showed Finch the winner by 0.003 of a second at the checkers. Division points leader Chris Mackey, Emmett Waldron, and Amy Holland completed the top-five.

Big thanks goes out to major marketing partner and Sportsman division sponsor DOT Foods for their numerous bonuses for the division Saturday night.

Jim Evens grabbed the lead on the opening lap of the 20-lap Hobby Stock feature and would lead every lap, out-running Bob Buono to the checkers. Ron Marsden, Casey Cunningham, and Ron Hawker finished third through fifth.

Hunter Hollenbeck made a statement in the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature. Hollenbeck would take the lead on lap one and never look back, winning by almost five-seconds at the checkers. Brianna Murtaugh finished a strong second with Danny Allen, Matthew Backus, and Mikey Wight completing the top-five.

Twenty-two boats took the green flag in the H2No Boat Race. After all the carnage and mayhem around the speedway, Eddy Springer from West Monroe, NY was the winner.

Now into the month of August when the temperature will be turned up to red-hot with only five point races left to decide track champions or carry momentum into the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday & Saturday, September 30 – October 1.

On the race card this coming Saturday, August 6 presented by Regional Truck and Trailer is the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.

Adult general admission is $15.00. 18 years old and younger is free. Pits (All Ages) is $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot laps 6:00 pm. Racing starts at 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Truck Night July 30 Results

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – (25 Laps): 1. 33-Richard Murtaugh[5]; 2. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[8]; 3. 19J-Joe Kline[4]; 4. 83X-Brett Sears[7]; 5. 21W-Quinn Wallis[9]; 6. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[12]; 7. 57-Remington Hamm[15]; 8. 77L-Buddy Leathley[1]; 9. 1M-Tyler Murray[19]; 10. 00W-Wade Chrisman[16]; 11. 28X-Stephen Marshall[11]; 12. 19H-Colby Herzog[13]; 13. 17J-Brenton Joy[17]; 14. 11C-Austin Cooper[24]; 15. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[10]; 16. 9D-Brett Draper[3]; 17. 6-Cody Manitta[6]; 18. 5G-Tim Gareau[2]; 19. 92-Andrew Buff[14]; 20. 29B-Jason Breezee[20]; 21. 51X-David Moyer[18]; 22. 19K-Kevan Cook[23]; 23. 30R-Nick Root[21]; 24. 48-Kearra Backus[22]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – (25 Laps): 1. 0-Tony Finch II[2]; 2. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[3]; 3. 3-Chris Mackey[7]; 4. 4-Emmett Waldron[5]; 5. 5-Amy Holland[6]; 6. 15J-Jake Davis[9]; 7. 64-Tyler Corcoran[13]; 8. 14AJ-AJ Miller[11]; 9. 38-Zach Sobotka[15]; 10. 57H-Rocky Grosso[10]; 11. 77-Edward Lukas[18]; 12. 13-James Donaldson[17]; 13. 19G-Bailey Groves[21]; 14. 28F-Tyler Stevenson[16]; 15. 16X-Savannah Laflair[8]; 16. 21-Billy Sauve[1]; 17. 76G-Skylar Greenfield[20]; 18. 33X-Matt Janczuk[14]; 19. 01R-Robert Gage[4]; 20. 28-Alan Fink[12]; 21. 28P-Mark Potter[22]; 22. 77J-Justin Breezee[23]; 23. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[19]

DOT Foods Feature Winners Bonus $100: Richard Murtaugh, Tony Finch II.

DOT Foods Feature Hard Chargers $50: Tyler Murray, Edward Lukas.

DOT Foods Heat Winners Pit Passes for August 6: Buddy Leathley, Tony Finch II, Kyle Devendorf, Emmett Waldron, Quinn Wallis.

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Tyler Murray, Zach Sobotka.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (20 Laps): 1. 74X-Jim Evans[3]; 2. 64-Bob Buono[4]; 3. 711-Ron Marsden[6]; 4. 29K-Casey Cunningham[7]; 5. 14JR-Ronald Hawker[5]; 6. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[2]; 7. 22-Todd Koegel[9]; 8. 56-Edward Stevens[1]; 9. 182-Shawn Hurd[8]

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): 1. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[3]; 2. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[2]; 3. 17A-Danny Allen[6]; 4. 52M-Matthew Backus[5]; 5. 7W-Michael Wight[7]; 6. 24R-Rick Kinney[1]; 7. 007-Nathan Novak[4]

H2No Boat Race: 1. Eddy Springer – West Monroe, NY ($500): 2. Cody Manitta – Cato, NY ($300): 3. Ryan Graham – Mexico, NY & Dan Wallace – Fulton, NY ($200).

$100 Best Appearing: Adam Wiggins – Port Byron, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...