FULTON, NY – Three-wide night at the Fulton Speedway would see a great crowd, pit full of cars and close and exciting racing from the first green flag of the night until the final checkers.

Ron Davis III, fresh off his Friday win in the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds at the sister track the Brewerton Speedway, Davis rode that momentum to a win Saturday night in the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds on the “Highbanks” of the Fulton Speedway.

In the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature, Davis would grab the lead on lap four with a spectacular move driving between the first and second place cars exiting turn four. Once out-front he drove away from the field building up a lead of over four seconds until he caught the back of the field who were racing two and three wide.

With Davis in traffic lap after lap, that would allow Larry Wight to run down Davis as they would put on a great race for the lead until lap 31 when a lapped car got into the side of Wight sending him to the pits with a flat.

When the feature went back to green, Davis would get a great restart and would outrun Dave Marcuccilli and Pat Ward to the checkers. Michael Maresca and Bob Henry Jr. completed the top-five.

Other winners on Syracuse Haulers and Compass Credit Union three-wide night were, Matt Janczuk and Josh Livingston (Sportsman) Chad Homan (late Models) Teddy Clayton (Novice Sportsman).

The first DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25-lap three-wide feature would see Richie Riggs, Dorian Warden and Tony Finch all lead laps in the early going.

While Finch was out front, Matt Janczuk who started outside the top-10 was working his way to the front setting up a battle between himself and Finch.

With 10 laps remaining, Finch and Janczuk raced bumper to bumper and side by side with Janczuk making the winning pass on lap 22 for his third win of the year. Tony Finch held on to second with Chris Mackey, Dave Moyer and Amy Holland finishing third through fifth.

In the second three-wide Sportsman feature, Rachel Zacharias would lead the opening four laps when Joe Kline drove off the bottom groove and into the lead.

On lap seven, Josh Livingston grabbed the lead and would never give it up from there, outdistancing Joe Kline and Tyler Corcoran for his second win of the year. Andrew Buff and Tyler Murray completed the top-five.

The 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model three-wide feature would see Max Hill lead the opening 12 laps when points leader Chad Homan would grab the lead.

Just when it looked like Homan would pull away and cruise to the win, Chris Fleming had other ideas. Over the last handful of laps, they would put on an exciting battle with Homan taking his third win of the season. David Pangrazio, Sean Beardsley and Max Hill finished third through fifth.

The final feature of the night would be the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 15-lap three-wide feature.

Jacob Dupra would lead the opening six laps when Teddy Clayton drove into the lead and looked to drive away from the field.

A yellow on lap 12 would slow the field, setting up a shootout to the checkers. All season, Clayton has knocked on the door to victory lane. Over the final laps Clayton kicked that door open, out-running two-time feature winner Brett Sears to the checkers. Jacob Dupra, David Hackett and John Morrison completed the top-five.

This Saturday, June 12 Bowers & Company CPAs and Sheats and Bailey present one of the fan favorites, Family Autograph Night. During intermission race fans of all ages will be able to go on the speedway to get up close to all the cars, meet their favorite drivers for photos, autographs and driver giveaways.

Racing on the “Highbanks” will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus the first visit of the season for the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm, grandstands 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Any questions you might have about the 2021 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or call (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...