WEEDSPORT, NY – When Weedsport Speedway rolls back into action on Sunday, July 16, Ryan Phelps Auto Sales and Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast will be among the partners presenting the Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman and the NY6A Hoosier 600 Sprint Tour.

The Super DIRTcar Series’ second stop to Weedsport in 2023 will pay a hefty $10,000 to the winner as well as a guaranteed starting spot for Super DIRT Week’s Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway.

With locations in Auburn, Sodus and Phoenix; Ryan Phelps Auto Sales started with a two-car inventory in Newark, NY, no employees, no lenders and no reputation. Now, more than twelve years later, Ryan Phelps Auto Sales is one of the fastest growing independent dealerships in New York State.

Closing in on a 200-vehicle inventory, with some of the best financing programs of any dealership; Ryan Phelps Auto Sales has 23 lenders in total and is a customer-first, honest and hardworking dealership that strives to keep their customers happy and secure them with the best financing available.

“I grew up racing at Weedsport Speedway watching my dad as a little kid and even got to win some races there myself,” said Ryan Phelps. “We built our business right up the road from the speedway and Weedsport fans are very much our customers. With Weedsport being centrally located between Auburn, Sodus and Phoenix, it is no doubt a perfect venue to be a part of.”

Phelps went on to discuss the value of Hall of Fame Weekend as a former racer himself.

“Hall of Fame Weekend is special to us, especially with Billy Decker’s induction last year, as well as Randy Williamson and Tim Fuller’s induction this year, as each were a part of my racing career,” said Phelps. “We are so happy to get everyone together for this special event and are thrilled to be part of it.”

To learn more about Ryan Phelps Auto Sales visit them online at www.ryanphelps.comor call (315) 277-5352.

Formerly known as the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Northern New England, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast started operation in Laconia, NH in 1977. Over the course of four decades, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast has grown to be one of the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottlers.

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast refreshes the northeast with the best selection of great tasting beverages and stands for quality, passion, integrity, diversity and resourcefulness.

To learn more about how Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast can provide you with refreshing Coca-Cola products, visit them online at www.cokenortheast.com.

Tickets are now available for Weedsport Speedway’s Hall of Fame 100 via www.weedsportspeedway.com.

Reserved seating for the Sunday, July 16 Hall of Fame 100 is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-15 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Member pit passes are available for $35, with non-member pit pass available for $40.

Pit gates open on July 16 at 4 p.m., with grandstand gates swinging open at 5 p.m. and racing slated for 7 p.m.

Camping for the Hall of Fame 100 is also available online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

