OSWEGO – After starting in tenth, Dave Shullick Jr. stormed through the Novelis Supermodified field to bring home his second straight win in Saturday night’s Oswego County Media Group Summer Championship at Oswego Speedway.

Shullick, of North Ridgeville, O.H., had yet to finish top five prior to his Independence Weekend Grand Prix triumph two weeks earlier, but once again the Osetek Racing 95 team is firing on all cylinders at the halfway point of the season

“The car was really good, probably a bit tighter than we wanted, but winning last week and then the track record and a win today, thats what momentum looks like,” Shullick said. “We are not out of this points battle yet, so its not going to be an easy road for them, thats for sure. We have to keep getting wins, racking these up, and doing what we are doing. Looking forward to trying to get 10 grand next week, but its always fun when you can stand here. I’ve got to thank Chris Osetek, Brain Osetek, Jim Michaels Motors, Brian, Shawn, Jim, Ashton, my daughter Victoria, my wife Katrina, my whole family, and everyone that pitches in.”

Jack Patrick and Camden Proud made up the front row for the 50-lap shootout, with Proud jumping out in front on lap 1.

Fourth starting Dan Connors Jr. was able to make quick work of Patrick, as well as dancing partner Logan Rayvals to inherit second in the opening laps.

It would take Shullick a mere 10 laps to bypass Brandon Bellinger, Dave Danzer, Tyler Thompson, Joe Gosek, and finally Rayvals before moving in on sixth starting Jeff Abold, who had now cracked the top five.

Now nose to tail, Shullick and Abold both went around the outside of Patrick to take over positions three and four on lap 18.

Two laps later, Shullick dove to the inside of Connors to grab second and quickly closed in on race leader Proud.

Piloting the former Doug Didero No. 3, Proud set a comfortable pace and lead until halfway, when Shullick made a bid for the lead coming out of turn four, and used the high road to get out in front.

Proud held on to third until lap 30, as the handling started to go away on the No. 54, allowing Abold to take over second, with Camden dropping back to third.

With ten laps to go, Patrick, one week removed from a blown engine; had initially fallen back to fifth, but put together am outstanding drive as he first would go back underneath Connors for fourth, and no sooner pressured Proud for a podium spot.

However, Patrick made contact with Proud entering turn three, sending the third place car spinning into the foam, and collecting Thompson, who was running in fifth.

Both Proud and Thompson were done for the night after this incident as Patrick inherited third, while Connors was still fourth, but slowed out of a top five on the restart, also finishing his night in the pits.

This brought Danzer and Gosek to Patrick’s back bumper for the remaining 10 laps, but the ‘Flying Fireman’ was able to hold off the veterans for his first career Supermodified podium.

Back at the front, no one had anything whatsoever for Shullick, who cruised away from Abold to the 23rd Oswego Speedway feature win of his career.

Abold would finish second, Patrick third, Danzer fourth, Gosek fifth, Rayvals sixth, Bellinger seventh, Ryan Locke eighth, Tim Snyder ninth, and Connors rounded out the top ten.

Thompson, Proud, Lou LeVea Jr, and Brian Osetek filled in the rest field.

Coming up on July 23rd, Supermodified stars will square off for the huge $10,000 top prize in the 75-lap Mr. Novelis Supermodified feature event, held alongside the $2,000 to win Mr. J&S Paving 350 Super and $1,500 to win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS specials.

RESULTS

Oswego County Media Group Summer Championship

Novelis Supermodified 50

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (50-laps): 1. 95 DAVE SHULLICK JR, 2. 05 Jeff Abold, 3. 90 Jack Patrick, 4. 52 Dave Danzer, 5. 00 Joe Gosek, 6. 94 Logan Rayvals, 7. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 8. 37 ® Ryan Locke, 9. 0 Tim Snyder, 10. 01 Dan Connors Jr, 11. 98T Tyler Thompson, 12. 54 Camden Proud, 13. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 14. 5 ® Brian Osetek

Heat 1 (12-laps): 1. 00 Joe Gosek, 2. 01 Dan Connors Jr, 3. 98T Tyler Thompson, 4. 02 Brandon Belinger, 5. 94 Logan Rayvals, 6. 37 ® Ryan Locke, 7. 0 Tim Snyder

Heat 2 (12-laps): 1. 54 Camden Proud, 2. 52 Dave Danzer, 3. 05 Jeff Abod, 4. 95 Dave Shullick Jr, 5. 90 Jack Patrick, 6. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 7. 5 ® Brian Osetek

Group Time Trials: 1. 95 Dave Shullick Jr. – 15.627, 2. 98T Tyler Thompson – 15.816, 3. 52 Dave Danzer – 15.863, 4. 01 Dan Connors Jr. – 16.023, 5. 05 Jeff Abold- 16.031, 6. 02 Brandon Bellinger – 16.088, 7. 54 Camden Proud – 16.207, 8. 00 Joe Gosek – 16.227, 9. 37 ® Ryan Locke – 16.295, 10. 90 Jack Patrick – 16.362, 11. 94 Logan Rayvals – 16.376, 12. 83 Lou LeVea Jr. – 16.522, 13. 0 Tim Snyder – 16.574

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger: #95 Dave Shullick Jr.

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer: #90 Jack Patrick

