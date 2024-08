WEEDSPORT, NY – Season four of Off Track LIVE will debut on Tuesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. EST via the Weedsport Productions Facebook page.

Hosts Shane Andrews and Dan Kapuscinski will be joined on Tuesday evening by Super DIRTcar Series Modified veteran and Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps, to preview an action packed 2021 season.

Those not able to tune into Off Track TV through Facebook Live can watch the program on tape delay through the Weedsport Productions YouTube Channel or on the Off Track TV website at www.offtracktv.com.

Despite a COVID-19 shortened third season in 2020, Off Track TV is eager to return with a 12-episode campaign in 2021, featuring a at least one show a month through November.

Fans are encouraged to be a part of every show by sending in questions that could be answered LIVE on the air.

To send a question, email [email protected], tweet Shane Andrews @NYVoice13 or Dan Kapuscinski @Dan_Kapuscinski or send a message directly to the Weedsport Productions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WeedsportTV.

