CHEMUNG, NY – The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series will return to action for its second event of 2022 on Friday, July 8 at Chemung Speedrome in Chemung, NY.

A total of 16 Small Block Supers attended the series’ first event of the season at Evans Mills Raceway Park on May 14, with the majority of those expected to travel south to The Drome on July 8.

“Ray Hodge and his team have been great to work with leading up to this race and we look forward to our first ever trip to Chemung,” said series promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “We have already seen a resurgence in our division this season and I firmly believe that bringing our cars to new places will only help to continue that growth in the future.”

Driving the RBI Racing No. 04 machine, Mike Bruce won the series opener at Evans Mills and claimed the night’s top prize of $1,000. Bruce was trailed by series young guns Noah Ratcliff and Griffin Miller.

Tim Proud and Dan Kapuscinski, each winners at Oswego Speedway this season, filled the top five at the Mills back in May. All five drivers are expected to lead another great field into Chemung on July 8 with $1,000 again up for grabs to the winner.

Originally built as a ¼ mile dirt track by the famed Bodine family in 1951, Chemung Speedrome was eventually paved, but closed by 1978. After current ownership purchased the track in 1985, it was rebuilt beginning in 1997 and reopened in 2000 in its current 3/8 mile paved configuration.

The Drome now features TV quality Musco lighting, a 3,000 seat main grandstand, a 28-stall paved pit lane and is situated over 38 acres of land.

Located at 605 Wyncoop Creek Rd. in Chemung, the Drome has hosted a number of traveling series through the years including the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the ISMA Supermodifieds, the Race of Champions Modified Tour and the USAR Hooters Pro Cup Series.

Pit gates open on July 8 at 4:30 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Practice will begin at 6 p.m. with racing slated for 7 p.m.

To learn more about Chemung Speedrome visit the track’s official website at www.chemung-speedrome.com.

With their top finishes at Evans Mills Bruce and Ratcliff lead the current series championship for the Jake’s Automotive SBSCS with Proud, Miller, Kapuscinski, Drew Pascuzzi, DJ Shuman, Jude Parker, Tony Pisa and Rob Bruce in tow.

Pascuzzi currently leads Shuman in the race for the $500 Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions Rookie of the Year Bonus.

Following Chemung the SBSCS will take on Oswego Speedway for the Bud Light SBS Classic 75 on Sunday, September 4 followed by trips to Lancaster Motorplex on Sunday, September 11 and Evans Mills Raceway Park on Saturday, September 17 for the series finale.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email [email protected].

SBSCS Partners: Jake’s Automotive, J&S Paving, Binghamton Truck & Tire Center, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, UltimateQM.com, Larkin Mowing, Rt. 37 Building Supply, MARDON, Bruce Construction, Race Wrap Group, Bill Moyer Memorial, GTR Promotions

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...