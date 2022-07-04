OSWEGO – Driving the Top Quality Motorsports No. 45, veteran driver Brian Sobus was awarded his second career J&S Paving 350 Supermodified win in the Independence Grand Prix 30-lapper this past Saturday night at Oswego Speedway.

Sobus, who also earned a victory on June 4, crossed the finish line in second place, but was later awarded first place position and points after winner Mike Bruce failed tech. It was the fourth win in the last five races for car owner Mike Barbera.

Bruce and Vern LaFave brought the field to green for the initial start, with Bruce grabbing the lead from the high side right away and checking out to a comfortable advantage.

Sixth starting Sobus quickly moved up to the fourth position, going around the outside of his dancing partner Dave Cliff, as well as fourth starting Kyle Perry.

Next up were third starting Dalton Doyle, and LaFave, who had held onto second in the early going, but by lap 7 Sobus had managed to go around both cars and into the number two spot.

Meanwhile, seventh starting Chase Locke was the other car on the move. A winner in the first Twin 25 two weeks ago, Locke, wasted little time working the outside of Cliff, Perry, and LaFave.

Locke next went to work on a podium spot, and set up another high side pass around Doyle to move into third.

Back out in front, Bruce had built a straightaway lead by the halfway point, but the remaining 15 laps were all Sobus needed to close in on the double deuce.

However, Sobus was not quite able to get close enough to Bruce to make a move for the win, and it was Bruce taking the checkered flag over Sobus, Locke, Doyle, and Thompson at the line.

Following the finish, Bruce took a hard ride into the turn 2 foam after contact with a slower car. The No. 22 car was towed into victory lane on the hook.

After post-race tech inspection, the official finish gave Sobus the win, Locke in second, Doyle third, LaFave fourth, Perry fifth, Cliff sixth, and rookies Nathan Byrd, Mike Fowler, Nick Barzee, and Josh Sokolic completed the top ten.

The J&S Paving 350 Supermodified season continues this Saturday, July 9 with another 30-lap special held alongside the second Oswego Super Challenge for the Winged Supermodifieds.

For more information on this event, please visit OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

RESULTS

Best Western PLUS and Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront Night

J&S Paving 350 Super Grand Prix 30

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps): 1. 45 BRIAN SOBUS, 2. 88 Chase Locke, 3. 08 Dalton Doyle, 4. 97 Vern LaFave, 5. 20 Kyle Perry, 6. 50 Dave Cliff, 7. 15 ® Nathan Byrd, 8. 23 ® Mike Fowler, 9. 31 ® Nick Barzee, 10. 26 ® Josh Sokolic, 11. 5 Roger Clark DQ – 22 Mike Bruce, 75 Tyler Thompson

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 20 Kyle Perry, 2. 50 Dave Cliff, 3. 45 Brian Sobus, 4. 97 Vern LaFave, 5. 75 Tyler Thompson, 6. 31 ® Nick Barzee

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 22 Mike Bruce, 2. 88 Chase Locke, 3. 08 Dalton Doyle, 4. 15 ® Nathan Byrd, 5. 23 ® Mike Fowler, 6. 26 ® Josh Sokolic, 7. 5 ® Roger Clark

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger: #45 Brian Sobus

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer: #97 Vern LaFave

