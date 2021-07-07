FULTON, NY – This Saturday, July 10 the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman in addition to their weekly points paying event will take center stage in the Brewerton and Fulton Speedway Sportsman Midseason Challenge presented by Power Seal Driveway Sealing, Tarvia Seal Corp., and Dura-Seal.

The ten-car field will be comprised of the top-10 in combined Brewerton and Fulton Speedway points after the July 9 Brewerton Speedway event. A “revenge draw” format will set the line-up for the unique event. The field will race as one for the first five laps of the event, then beginning with lap six the last place car at the completion of each lap will be sent off the track. When just two cars remain, the caution will be displayed setting up a two-car, two-lap dash for the win.

The $2,000 Purse will pay the winner $700, with $350 for second, and $250 for third. Payouts stay generous down to $60 for the first car eliminated.

With just one race left this Friday, July 9 at the Brewerton Speedway to set the ten-car field the following day at the Fulton Speedway, here are the combined standings to date. 1- Chris Mackey (744) 2-Amy Holland (708) 3-Tyler Murray (539) 4-Quinn Wallis (518) 5-Ryan Dolbear (517) 6-Jeff Prentice (488) 7-Matt Janczuk (484) 8-Tony Finch II (485) 9-Alan Fink (441) 10-Tyler Corcoran (421). Just outside the cut line include. 11-Zach Sobotka (412) 12- Jack Meeks (378) 13- Austin Germinio (358) 14-Tim Devendorf (353) 15-Josh Livingston (346).

Also, on the fast, family affordable fun race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour.

Adult grandstand admission will be $15 with everyone 18 years old & younger, free. Pit admission is $35. Pits opens at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Race 7:00 pm.

West End Towing who is the primary sponsor on Andrew Buff’s #92 Sportsman is giving a $250 bonus to each 25-lap Sportsman feature winner this Saturday.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds – Larry Wight (344) Ron Davis III (341) Pat Ward (332) Tim Sears Jr. (326) Dave Marcuccilli (296).

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – Matt Janczuk (424) Chris Mackey (412) Amy Holland (372) Tyler Corcoran (359) Jack Meeks (358).

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models – Chad Homan (765) Chris Fleming (743) Kevan Cook (720) Sean Beardsley (719) Max Hill (717).

Once again, a big thank you goes to the presenting sponsors of the Sportsman Challenge.

As a family-owned and operated business, Power Seal knows how important your home is to you. Power Seal Driveway Sealing has been making Central New Yorkers happy to come home since 1997. Sealing your driveway does not just make it look better, it protects the asphalt and helps reduce the chance of needing to repave the entire driveway. Questions about your driveway? Tom Juno, owner and manager, works every job site to make sure Power Seal customers are more than pleased with the results of their work.

Power Seal Driveway Sealing has experience with both residential and commercial driveways and parking lots. Your driveway and parking lot are the first things that your clients and business partners learn about you. From crack filling to asphalt repairs, sealing to line painting. A simple touch up to your lot can go a long way in appearances. Call Tom at (315) 622-5221 or log onto www.cusepowerseal.com for a detailed quote on your sealing project.

Established in 1973, Tarvia Seal Corporation is a family owned and operated pavement maintenance company. They offer a complete line of sealing, sealcoating, crack sealing, line striping and sweeping services to commercial, municipal and residential customers. Tarvia Seal Corp. has earned an excellent reputation due to their high-quality execution, exceptional customer service and extensive industry knowledge. Now serving customers throughout Syracuse and surrounding counties. Call Tarvia Seal at 315-458-1399 or visit www.tarviaseal.com for a quote.

Dura-Seal Driveway Sealing is family owned and operated and has been doing business in CNY for over 20 years. Jim Iannolo, owner and operator, along with his sons can guarantee every job will have the same clean, professional look. Call (315) 622-9740 or log onto www.durasealdrivewaysealing.com.

Any questions you might have or for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track social media pages.

Press release written By Dave Medler

