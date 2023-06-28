Sprint Cars and Big Block Modifieds Headline Brewerton Speedway Friday, June 30 Race Night

BREWERTON, NY – This Friday, June 30 Brewerton Speedway is set to let loose the ground-pounding horsepower and speed from the Empire Super Sprints Speedweek, plus the 800 horsepower Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds presented by the Reagan Companies and Chris Nichols Snap-On Tools.

Also racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ Friday night will be the always exciting DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, plus the lightning-quick AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. The Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks have the night off.

Coming into this Friday night, the competition in the Big Block Modifieds and the Sportsman has been so tough to get a feature win, there has yet to be a repeat winner in either division this season.

Admission prices for June 30.

Adult G/A: $25

18 Years & Younger: Free

Pit Passes.

DIRTcar/ESS/IMCA Members: $40

Non-Member: $45

Pits Open: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps Start: 5:50 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Camping is free. Follow the camping area signs along the tree line to the camping area. Please clean up your area before leaving.

The Empire Super Sprints Speedweek annually brings the best 360 Sprint Car racers from the Northeast, plus the Canadian Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Empire Super Sprints’ first visit of the season was back on Memorial Day Weekend when Danny Varin took the exciting feature win with thirty-one cars in the pits that night.

Top-Five Weekly Point Standings coming into June 30.

DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds: 1. 83X – Tim Sears Jr. (250) 2. 5H – Chris Hile (230) 3. 99L – Larry Wight (228) 4. X – Chad Phelps (220) 5. 32R – Ronnie Davis III (216).

DIRTcar Sportsman: 1. 38 – Zach Sobotka (252) 2. 33 – Richard Murtaugh (240) 3. 28X – Stephen Marshall (236) 4. 6 – Cody Manitta (230) 5. 88 – Chris Hulsizer (228).

Mod Lites: 1. 22 – Kyle Demo (152) 2. 06 – Mike Mullen (151) 3. 5K – Matt Kitts (147) 4. 55 – Joe Garafolo (136) 5. – 1 – Tom Mackey (136).

Four-Cylinder Super Stocks – Off June 30: 1. 16B – Chris Bonoffski (274) 2. 13 – Colby Herzog (230) 3. 67K – Clayton Koch (228) 4. 22 – Daniel Valade (200) 5. 113 – Nate Powers (194).

The Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome marketing partner and one of June 30 event sponsors the Reagan Companies located at 8 East Main St. in Marcellus, NY.

As an independent insurance agency, Reagan Companies’ goal is to assist you in all your Risk Management needs. They can help you manage, and plan for, all your potential risks. As insurance professionals, they assess your needs and offer you a variety of insurance products to choose from.

Service, whether it is in response to an insurance claim or general question, is the most important value they have offered their clients for the last 89 years.

Reagan Companies is an organization dedicated to building trusted relationships with their customers, striving every day to make you feel both comfortable and confident in their abilities by acting as your consultant. Reagan works closely with a number of major insurance carriers to offer appropriate coverage at a fair price.

If you are in need of insurance coverage for your home, car, or business, please visit www.reaganinsurance.com or call (315) 673-2094. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

The Speedway would like to thank marketing partner and one of the night’s presenting sponsors, Chris Nichols’ Snap-On Tools.

This month Chris is celebrating his one-year anniversary as a franchise owner. He covers Hannibal, Fulton, Pennellville, Oswego, Central Square, and Brewerton. You can follow him on Facebook @cnytoolsinc or by phone at 315-50-TOOLS (315) 508-6657.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway’s social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY

