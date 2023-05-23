BREWERTON, NY – If you are into speed, big horsepower that shakes the grandstands, then Brewerton Speedway is the place for you this Friday, May 26 to kick off your Memorial Day Weekend presented by A-Verdi Storage Containers.

While we are enjoying the sport we all love, let us remember first all the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms that we enjoy.

Invading the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ for the Don Gillette Memorial will be the 40th Anniversary season for the methanol breathing, clay slinging, winged warriors, Empire Super Sprints. They annually bring the best 360 Sprint Car drivers in the Northeast United States, plus Ontario, and Quebec Canada.

In 2022 Larry Wight defended home turf taking the popular win during Empire Super Sprints Speedweek and Danny Vairn went to victory lane on Labor Day Weekend.

Racing will also feature the 800 horsepower, ground shaking, side-by-side high speed racing Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, plus the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders. The AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites have the night off.

The Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. 83X – Tim Sears Jr. (108) 2. 5H – Chris Hile (100) 3. 99L – Larry Wight (96) 4. 32R – Ronnie Davis III (96) 5. X – Chad Phelps (92).

Sportsman: 1. 33 – Richard Murtaugh (102) 2. 28X – Stephen Marshall (100) 3. 38 – Zach Sobotka (100) 4. 6 – Cody Manitta (98) 5. 88 – Chris Hulsizer (96).

Four-Cylinders: 1. 22 – Daniel Valade (108) 2. 12z – Zak Petrie (106) 3. 13 – Colby Herzog (98) 4. 113 – Nate Powers (96) 5. – 16B – Chris Bonoffski (94).

May 26 Admission Prices:

Adults G/A – $25

18 Years Old & Under – Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar/ ESS Members – $40

Non-Members – $45

Pits Open – 4:30 PM

Grandstands Open – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 5:50 PM

Racing Starts – 7:00 PM

Brewerton Speedway would like to thank longtime marketing partner A-Verdi Storage Containers.

About A-Verdi Storage Containers:

If it is Commercial, Industrial, Construction, Retail, Government, Education or special events, A-Verdi can satisfy your container needs. Whether you are renovating, waiting to build, suffering seasonal inventory overload or just need extra space for furnishings, fixtures, equipment, packaging, supplies, files or office containers, A-Verdi Storage Containers offers commercial strength solutions to your storage problems.

Although they are located in Savannah, NY, they have terminals in Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Batavia, Bath, Ithaca, Binghamton, Watertown, Utica, and Albany to serve all your needs locally. To see everything they have to offer, please visit, www.averdi.com or call 800-248-3734.

As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US 11 – Central Square, NY.

