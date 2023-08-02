BREWERTON, NY – This Friday August 4, the Brewerton Speedway will kick off the final hectic handful of races to crown 2023 Track Champions.

This Friday racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ presented by Ehrlich Pest Control is the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

The Sportsman will not just be racing for a feature win; they will also be racing to be in the top five in track points to qualify for the Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/Eastern Paving Sportsman Challenge the following night Saturday, August 5, at the sister track Fulton Speedway.

August 4 admission.

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years Old & Younger: Free

Pit Passes.

DIRTcar/IMCA Members: $35

Non-Members: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps:6:10 PM

Racing Begins: 7:00 PM

It’s coming down to crunch time for wins and track titles.

July 28: Feature Winners

Modifieds: Amy Holland

Sportsman: Brandon Carvey

Mod Lites: Kyle Demo

Four Cylinder Super Stocks:Chris Bonoffski

Top five-point standings

Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (458) 2. Larry Wight (424) 3. Chris Hile (418) 4. Jimmy Phelps (376) 5. Ronnie Davis III (372).

Sportsman: 1. Zach Sobotka (440) 2. Richard Murtaugh (410) 3. Brandon Carvey (406) 4. Stephen Marshall (398) 5. Brett Sears (393).

Mod Lites: 1 Kyle Demo (310) 2. Mike Mullen (295) 3. Matt Kitts (283) 4. Zack Babcock (272) 5. Roger Olschewske Jr. (248).

Four-cylinder superstocks:1. Chris Bonoffski (450) 2. Colby Herzog (380) 3. Clayton Koch (358) 4. Nate Powers (344) 5. Darik VanEpps (308).

Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner and event sponsor Ehrlich Pest Control who keeps the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways pest free. Ehrlich offers fast and responsive service. Effective, customized pest control solutions include Fumigation, Bed Bug Control, and Termite Control and more – all provided by local offices throughout the East Coast from Connecticut to Florida. To find your local office for your business or residence, go to www.jcehrlich.com or call 1-866-845-5421. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

