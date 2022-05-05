BREWERTON, NY- – When you think of the Brewerton Speedway the first thing that comes to mind is DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds and the raw horsepower that shakes the grandstands on Friday nights.

That tradition will continue with the 2022 season opener on Friday, May 6 presented by Ferris Mowers and VP Lubricants.

A strong mix of veterans and up-and-coming stars will call Brewerton their Friday night home this season.

Super DIRTcar Series super-team, HBR Racing, will be bringing a strong one-two punch every Friday to the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ in defending Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified Track Champion, Jimmy Phelps and ‘Mad Max’ McLaughlin. The duo will battle weekly for trips to victory lane and the coveted Track Championship at the end of the season.

With multiple feature wins already this year, 2019 track champion Larry Wight looks to re-capture the Brewerton Speedway crown he relinquished to Phelps in 2021. Chris Hile and Tim Sears Jr. finished third and fourth in the 2021 points and each tasted victory. Each will be looking for just a little bit more in order to claim the elusive track title.

Never count out crowd favorites, Ron Davis III, Tom Sears Jr., Tyler Trump, Chad Phelps, and Roy Bresnahan who will make the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ home. Veterans Joe August Jr., Tim Harris, Jim Witko, Jr., Gil Tegg Jr., and Andy Noto will be pitside weekly looking to taste victory at one of the Northeast’s most challenging tracks.

Competing in weekly big block competition for the first time, Jackson Gill will bring his heavy right foot to Brewerton joining “The A-Train” Adam Roberts in representing the north country. Upstart Jeff Taylor came close to tasting victory in Tracey Road Equipment Modified competition in 2021 and will be back looking to break the ice. A trio of DIRTcar Big Block rookies, JJ Courcy, Ben Bushaw and Dylan Zacharias, will get their feet wet really quickly in the deep Brewerton Speedway talent pool.

With $600 in bonus cash on the line for DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, look for rookies Jeff Prentice and Max Hill to be pit side at Brewerton when the season opens this Friday. Parish’s Nick Krause put together some strong runs with his small block hot rod in 2021 and will look to break the ice this year against his big block brethren.

Joining the Modifieds on the May 6th opener will be the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito DIRTcar Four-Cylinders.

This Friday Marketing Partner A to Z Contracting will be putting up $100 Sportsman heat race winner’s bonuses.

Adults G/A – $15. 18 years old and younger – Free. Pits (All Ages) – $35. Pits Open – 4:30 pm. Grandstands – 5:30 pm. Hot Laps – 6:20 pm. Racing Starts – 7:30 pm.

For all the latest news check out the new website powered by My Race Pass at www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

