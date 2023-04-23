By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – April 22, 2023 – Saturday at the Fulton Speedway, over sixty cars hit the speedway in a test and tune afternoon in preparation for the 2023 season that will kick off in a big way in less than a week at the route 57 speedway.

After four rotations of track time for each division the overall quick times:

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds: Amy Holland.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman: Richard Murtaugh.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks: Brennan Fitzgibbons.

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman: Danny Allen.

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites: Zack Babcock.

After a long offseason for teams in their race shops, and fans counting the days, the wait is finally over. It is race week to wave the green flag on the 2023 racing season with the ‘Highbank Holdup’ Weekend, Friday & Saturday, April 28-29.

Friday night, new marketing partner Strada Maria Italian Restaurant located at 313 N. Geddes St, Syracuse, NY, will present night one of the ‘Highbank Holdup’ weekend.

Friday race night will feature the 40th anniversary of the methanol breathing, winged warriors of the Empire Super Sprints featuring some of the best 360 sprint car drivers in the Northeast United States and Canada. Also on tap will be the season points opener for the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, plus hot laps for Modifieds and Sportsman in preparation of their Saturday portion of the weekend.

Friday:

Adult G/A: $25.

18 Years & Under: Free.

Pits:

DIRTcar/ESS/IMCA Members: $35.

Non-Member: $40.

Pits Open: 4:00 pm.

Grandstands: 5:00 pm.

Hot Laps: 5:45 pm

Racing Starts: 7:00 pm.

2022 Friday Winners:

Empire Super Sprints: Danny Varin.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks: Casey Cunningham.

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites: Tim White.

Jammers Sports Bar & Restaurant, located at 3535 Walters, Rd., Syracuse, NY, host of the Brewerton & Fulton Speedways’ Winter Warmer Party & Awards will present the Saturday night portion of the weekend.

The DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will invade the speedway for the 60-Lap main event. See over 40 of the top Modified drivers in the Northeast & Canada do battle.

A strong contingent of Fulton regulars led by track champion Tim Sears Jr. and series champion Dave Marcuccilli will be looking to keep the ‘Highbank Holdup’ cash and trophy home from a stout field of outsiders.

The DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman will not only be racing for track points, but also for a coveted qualifying spot for the 37th Annual Milton Cat Outlaw 200 weekend, Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout 50 qualifying spot.

Also on Saturday, the Mirabito Four Cylinders will do battle in the 500-to-win Four Cylinder Open.

Saturday:

Adult G/A: $30.

18 years & Under: Free.

Pits:

DIRTcar Member: $40.

Non-Member: $45.

Pits Open: 2:00 pm.

Grandstands: 4:00 pm.

Hot Laps: 5:00 pm.

Racing Starts: 6:00 pm.

2022 Saturday Winners:

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series: Billy Decker.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman: Matt Janczuk & Chris Mackey.

Camping is free for the weekend south of Pit Road only.

Any questions you might have about the 2023 racing season, plus sponsorship and marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531. For the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Rte. 57, Fulton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...