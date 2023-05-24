WEEDSPORT, NY – The cars and stars of the Super DIRTcar Series are set to invade Weedsport Speedway this Sunday for the $7,500 to win Heroes Remembered 100.

This Sunday’s event will mark just the second full points race of the season for the Super DIRTcar Series, with a strong contingent of series regulars and local standouts set to take on The Port.

Last weekend a total of 35 DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds took on Weedsport as a tune up for this Sunday’s special, with defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard walking away to the $4,000 victory. Sheppard will of course return this weekend, looking to get back to victory hill in series action, which he failed to do in 2022.

With his May 21 win, Sheppard is also guaranteed to start no worse than 13th in this Sunday’s main event.

Last year’s series winners at Weedsport included Stewart Friesen, Jimmy Phelps and Larry Wight, each of which will be in action this weekend. Friesen serves as the defending champion of the Heroes Remembered 100, with Phelps collecting the Hall of Fame 100 a year ago and Wight claiming the inaugural Cavalcade 100.

Phelps and Wight returned to Weedsport form in last weekend’s lid lifter, with each scoring Top 5 efforts behind Sheppard, Anthony Perrego and Erick Rudolph.

Perrego and Rudolph will be among a host of series caliber entrants on Sunday along with Tim Fuller, Darren smith, Billy Dunn and Max McLaughlin; who all landed in the Top 10 in last Sunday’s opener.

Current Super DIRTcar Series point leader, Mat Williamson, only completed 20-laps of Sunday’s opener, finishing in 24th position. However, Williamson comes into Weedsport riding three consecutive series wins, dating back to Volusia Speedway Park in February.

Throw in the likes of Jack Lehner, Peter Britten, Danny Johnson, Ronnie Davis III, Chad Phelps, Tim Sear Jr., Chris Hile, Dave Marcuccilli and more and this Sunday’s Heroes Remembered 100 will be a can’t miss affair.

Joining the Super DIRTcar Series on Sunday will be the first race of the season for the DIRTcar Sportsman at Weedsport, as well as an action packed CRSA 305 Sprint main event.

Pre-race entertainment for the upcoming Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday, May 28 will include live music from Tiger, who will play on the Weedsport Speedway main stage beginning at 5 p.m.

Pit gates will open on May 28 at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. and on track action taking the green at 7 p.m.

Reserved seating is available for $35 with general admission seating set at $30 for those 18 and up. Youth tickets (11-17) are $15 with kids 10 and under free.

Fans can purchase tickets now via the Weedsport Speedway website at www.weedsportspeedway.com, under the Tickets tab.

Camping is already available for 2023 by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Hospitality suites are also now available for all events in 2023. Weedsport’s suites offer an unmatched experience, high above the racing surface, and provide a perfect setting for a group party or corporate night out. Call Weedsport Speedway’s main office at (315) 834-3067 for pricing and availability.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

