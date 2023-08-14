OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Kartway officially opened its 2023 JP Jewelers three race mini-series on Friday night with Tanner Emmons earning a $500 victory in PRO Clone 360.

Emmons started the 40-lap event from the pole position after winning the Precision Racing Products quick time award and led the entire distance to grab the overall victory in his No. 22T. Emmons was able to keep Trent Smith at bay in the closing stages as they crossed the line ahead of Anthony Scott, Matt Matteson and Seth Whitney in the front five positions.

A total of 12 PRO Clone 360s took the green flag on Friday night as part of the Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions/Precision Racing Products PRO Kart Challenge.

Aside from PRO Clone 360, there were nine points divisions in action on Friday.

Junior points races were won by Lily Walters (Jr. Red Clone), Liam Pakenham (Jr. Green Clone), Jackson Welling (Jr. Purple Clone), Parker Allen (Jr. Blue Clone) and Dylan Clemons (Jr. Unrestricted).

Senior points races saw Whitney (Clone Heavy), Emmons (Clone Light), William Young (Clone Super Heavy) and Dan Marsden (Open) all claim wins.

The Kartway will return to action on Thursday, August 31 for the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic. All divisions will once again compete for champions rings from JP Jewelers.

Points division entry fees for the Kartway Classic will be set at $35, with the PRO Clone 360 entry fee being $55. Driver entry fees include a driver pit pass. Those entering PRO Clone 360 must also enter a points class.

Pit admission for non-drivers is $20 with $5 carload admission set for spectators.

PRO Clone 360 will run 50-laps for a guaranteed $750 to win on August 31.

Transponders and Raceceiver radios are required to compete. The kartway will have transponders available to rent for $10. All karts will be required to utilize the Burris 33 tire, with fuel to be purchased from the Xpress Mart SUNOCO gas station located on Route 104 East in front of the speedway.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on August 31 with a driver’s meeting scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and practice at 6:30 p.m. Qualifying will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information visit Oswego Kartway’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OswegoKartway.

Oswego Kartway

Justin Lamb Memorial Battle at the Bullring

Friday, August 11

71 Entries

Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone Feature (15-laps): 1. 29 – LILY WALTERS, 2. 33 – Nolan Schroy, 3. 101 – August Bassett, 4. 60 – Bryson Gill, 5. 7 – Julian Gamble, 6. 88 – Maximum Wallace, 7. 17 – Johnny Rastley

In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone Feature (15-laps): 1. 15 – LIAM PAKENHAM, 2. 50 – Ryan Barry, 3. 55 – Lyle Robinson, 4. 8 – Luke Holmes, 5. 98 – Mason Simmons, 6. 51L – Talin Lupa, 7. 51 – RJ Townsend, 8. 626 – Allie Rastley, 9. 9 – Jack Reid

In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone Feature (15-laps): 1. 21 – JACKSON WELLING, 2. 38 – Connor Morrison, 3. 3J – Joey Surman, 4. 52 – Richard Yelle, 5. 99 – Timmy Axton, 6. 923 – Chandler Remp, 7. 77 – Bradlee Parsons, 8. 17 – Callen Cleary

Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone Feature (15-laps): 1. 20 – PARKER ALLEN, 2. 98 – Savannah Simmons, 3. 23 – Dylan Clemons, 4. 10R – Riley Begy

Henry Motorsports Jr. Unrestricted Feature (15-laps): 1. 23 – DYLAN CLEMONS, 2. 10R – Riley Begy, 3. 9 – Logan Brown, 4. 48 – Ian McLaughlin, 5. 8RY – Rylynn Bain

Mike Babcock Racing Clone Light Feature (20-laps): 1. 22T – TANNER EMMONS, 2. 80X – Anthony Scott, 3. 505 – Seth Whitney, 4. 601 – Madison Myers, 5. 28 – Trent Smith, 6. 17 – McKenzie Graham, 7. 33 – Chris Natoli

D&S Landscaping Clone Heavy Feature (20-laps): 1. 505 – SETH WHITNEY, 2. 33 – Chris Natoli, 3. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 4. 47 – Matt Matteson, 5. 8 – Cameron Taylor, 6. 28 – Trent Smith, 7. 13 – William Young, 8. 23J – Eric Jewett, 9. 38 – Devon Tonkin, 10. 2 – Jamie Shutts, 11. 928 – Grayson Soper

Circle T Ready Mix Clone Super Heavy Feature (20-laps): 1. 13 – WILLIAM YOUNG, 2. 3X – Quillon Dann, 3. 15 – Tyler Henry, 4. 48 – Mike McLaughlin

Debbie Dale Farms Open Feature (20-laps): 1. 17 – DAN MARSDEN, 2. 21X – Lewis Lewis, 3. 10 – Mark Duplessis

Precision Racing Products PRO Clone 360 Feature (40-laps): 1. 22T – TANNER EMMONS ($500), 2. 28 – Trent Smith ($100), 3. 80X – Anthony Scott ($75), 4. 47 – Matt Matteson, 5. 505 – Seth Whitney, 6. 601 – Madison Myers, 7. 33 – Chris Natoli, 8. 31 – Paige Smith, 9. 38 – Devon Tonkin, 10. 8 – Cameron Taylor, 11. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 12. 2 – Jamie Shutts

Points Classes (Burris 33 tire mandatory, except for Open):

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.) – Small Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Open (15 & Up, 350 lbs.) – 2 & 4 stroke motors, open tires (treads permitted)

PRO Class

PRO Clone 360 (15 & up, 360 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

