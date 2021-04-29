FULTON – After a season away from the speed, sights and sounds that thundered out of the Fulton Speedway, it’s about to change this Saturday, May 1, when the horsepower will be unleashed on the ‘Highbanks.’

On the race card presented by VP Lubricants will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Larry Wight will be back to defend his track title in the Modified division that keeps growing in car count and top-notch talent to challenge for the title.

The Sportsman division that has one of the most talented and largest car counts in the Northeast will be wide open with a new Track Champion to be crowned at the end of the season. Reigning division champion Jackson Gill has moved up to the Modifieds at the speedway.

Chad Homan will be returning to try and add another RUSH Late Model Championship to his trophy case. There is a talented field of racers looking to add their name as Fulton Speedway Champion.

The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman division will be returning giving racers experience in open wheel cars to hone their skills before moving up to other divisions.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Pits will open at 4 p.m., grandstands 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and the track social media pages.

