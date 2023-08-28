FULTON, NY – Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway a large crowd were treated to high-speed and exciting side-by-side racing capped off with fan favorite H2No Boat Race.

Feature winners were, Billy Dunn & Larry Wight (Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds) Andrew Buff (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Dylan Piersall (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) John Pietrowicz & Nathan Peckham (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks).

One of the most popular drivers with fans is Tim Sears Jr. Saturday night he was crowned the 2023 Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified Track Champion

August 12 Modified holdover feature would see Robert Gage grab lead in the 35-Lap main and would lead until a lap four caution and restart when CJ Castelletti would drive into the top-spot.

Billy Dunn started 10th in the and would quickly drive his way to the front taking the lead on lap eight.

On lap fifteen Dunn was cruising with a two second lead over Amy Holland who had distance between herself where Gage, Castelletti, and Derek Webb raced for third through fifth.

Dunn and Holland were still in their zip codes out front on lap twenty, while Larry Wight, Gage and Webb were in the top five.

With ten laps to Dunn was still fast out front stretching his big lead even more as Holland was now getting pressure from Wight with Sears and Webb still within striking distance.

A caution on lap twenty-eight erased Dunn huge lead and would give the field on last shot at stealing the lead and win away.

Billy Dunn was a man on a mission as he drove away when the green came out and to the checkers for his first win 2023 at the speedway. Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr., Dave Marcuccilli, and Amy Holland completed the top five.

In the second 35-Lap Modified feature Brent Joy would lead the opening three laps when Dalton Slack used the topside of the speedway to drive into the lead and Billy Dunn would take over the second position and set his sights on Slack.

Dunn shot into the lead on lap five and looked to run away and hide from the rest of the field.

Dunn would drive out to a half a straightaway lead by lap ten leaving Slack, Joy, Wight, and Chris Cunningham showed in the top five.

Lap fifteen would see Dunn still leading but now he was mired in heavy traffic as Slack, Wight, Joy, and Sears looked for a way to close in on Dunn.

The whole complexion of the race would change on lap eighteen when Dunn suddenly slowed with a tire down sending him to the pits and ending his ending his chance to sweep the night but did come back to an eleventh-place finish.

The top five for the restart were Slack, Wight, Sears, Joy, and Webb.

By lap twenty Slack, Wight, and Sears separated themselves from the rest of the field racing not only for the win but also get through heavy traffic.

On lap twenty Wight would get under and drive by Slack to be scored the new leader.

The winning move of the race came on lap thirty when Wight split two lapped cars and put some distance between himself and the rest of the top five as he drove to victory lane. Tim Sears Jr., Dalton Slack, Dave Marcuccilli, and Derek Webb completed the top five.

Fan favorite Tim Sears Jr. was crowned 2023 Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds Track Champion.

The 25-Lap Sportsman feature would see Riley Rogala take the lead when the race went green and by lap five had a straightaway lead leaving Buddy Leathley, Emmett Waldron, Kevan Cook, and Joe Kline the race for top five positions.

With ten laps complete Rogala would maintain his big lead while Waldron, Leathley, Andrew Buff, and Cody Manitta showed in the top five.

A caution on lap thirteen would erase Rogala big lead as the final laps would start click off the lap counter.

With ten laps to go Rogala, Waldron, Buff, Devendorf, and Manitta were a tight fight in the top five where anyone of them could win the feature.

Division points leader Andrew Buff would take the lead on lap twenty-one and then would outrun Emmett Waldron who sits second in the points coming down to Championship Night next Saturday, September 2. Riley Rogala, Cody Manitta, and Gavin Eisele completed the top five.

The Hobby Stocks raced a pair of features Saturday night.

The August 12 holdover feature saw John Pietrowicz and Nate Peckham battle over the second half of the feature putting on a show racing bumper to bumper and side by side with Pietrowicz winning his eighth feature of the year. Nate Peckham, Ron Hawker, Jim Evans, and Brennan Fitzgibbons finished second through fifth.

Just when it looked like John Pietrowicz might sweep the night, he had something break in the front of the car ending his night. Nate Peckham would take over the lead and from there would outrun Chuck Cushman for the win. Ron Hawker, Jim Evans, and Colby Herzog finished third through fifth.

Dylan Piersall won his second 15-Lap Novice Sportsman feature of the year by a slim 0.220 at the checkers over Nathan Novak. Dave Kingsley, Brianna Murtaugh, and Kingston Sprague completed the top five.

Over 20 boats raced in the H2No Boat Race. After all the chaos and carnage, it was Richard Murtaugh taking the $1000 top prize. Zak Petrie, and Brianna Murtaugh finished second and third. Master of Destruction was Zak Petrie. Roy Zimmerman won best appearing boat and vehicle.

This Saturday, September 2 will be the final weekly event for the 2023 season when Champions will be crowned on NYS Stop DWI, Jammers Sports Bar & Restaurant, and DOT Foods night at the speedway.

Labor Day Weekend Spectacular will see the ‘Winged Warriors’ Empire Super Sprints invade the speedway joining the Tracey Road Modifieds, DOT Foods Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trucks Hobby Stocks.

Racing will begin at a special start time at 6:00 pm to race the August 12 Holdover features for the Sportsman and Novice Sportsman followed by a full racing program.

The annual Bernards Beagle Silent auction will take place at the midway.

We all know if one thing goes together, it is racing people and their pets. Not all our furry friends are as fortunate as the ones we have at home. When there is a need, the racing family always steps up in a big way.

Come early and check out all the awesome items up for auction from individuals, race teams, track marketing partners, and businesses who all know there is a big need to help.

Arrive early and visit the midway to participate in the “Dunk for Dogs”. From 5 to 6 pm, various drivers and racing personalities will take their turns sitting in the hot seat of a dunk tank supplied by E & V Energy Novice Sportsman racer Rick Kinney and Rick’s Party Rental. Fans and other racers can take their shot at dunking by purchasing 3 balls for $5. All proceeds go to Bernard’s Beagle Rescue.

September 2 Admission.

Adult G/A: $25

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Passes.

DIRTcar/ESS Members: $40

Non-Member: $45

Pits Will Open: 3:45 pm

Grandstands Open: 5:00 pm

Hot Laps Start: 5:00 pm

Racing begins: 6:00 pm

Any questions you might have and for 2024 marketing and advertising opportunities contact Cor Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531.

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux/Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers/ Burdick Ford August 26 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – August 12 Holdover Feature – (35 Laps): 1. 49-Billy Dunn[12]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight[15]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[17]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 5. 5H-Amy Holland[10]; 6. 66W-Derek Webb[6]; 7. X-Chad Phelps[16]; 8. 32R-Ronald Davis III[9]; 9. 3-Chris Mackey[19]; 10. 58M-Marshall Hurd[11]; 11. 28-Alan Fink[7]; 12. 117JR-CJ Castelletti[3]; 13. 220-Chris Hulsizer[20]; 14. 11-Justin Crisafulli[13]; 15. 29K-Chris Cunningham[5]; 16. 17J-Brent Joy[22]; 17. 38-Tim Harris[24]; 18. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 19. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 20. 38P-Jason Parkhurst[21]; 21. 01R-Robert Gage[1]; 22. 24K-Nick Krause[23]; 23. 13-Ted Starr[25]; 24. 18$-Sean Beardsley[18]; 25. (DNS) 34-Andrew Ferguson

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds -August 26 – Feature – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[12]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[16]; 3. 3RS-Dalton Slack[2]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 5. 66W-Derek Webb[6]; 6. 3-Chris Mackey[5]; 7. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[15]; 8. 17J-Brent Joy[1]; 9. X-Chad Phelps[20]; 10. 28M-Jordan McCreadie[18]; 11. 49-Billy Dunn[10]; 12. 29K-Chris Cunningham[3]; 13. 29-Matt Caprara[17]; 14. 38P-Jason Parkhurst[22]; 15. 28-Alan Fink[4]; 16. 11-Justin Crisafulli[23]; 17. 5H-Amy Holland[9]; 18. 31-Corey Barker[7]; 19. 00-Connor Sellars[14]; 20. 58M-Marshall Hurd[19]; 21. 20-David Schilling[29]; 22. 38-Tim Harris[25]; 23. 10R-Ryan Richardson[26]; 24. 01R-Robert Gage[32]; 25. 369-Jim Walsh[28]; 26. 220-Chris Hulsizer[13]; 27. 32R-Ronald Davis III[8]; 28. B2-Bob Henry Jr[27]; 29. 18$-Sean Beardsley[24]; 30. 11T-Jeff Taylor[31]; 31. 24K-Nick Krause[35]; 32. 9-Tyler Meeks[21]; 33. 117JR-CJ Castelletti[33]; 34. 44C-Ed Downing[30]; 35. 13-Ted Starr[34]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 92-Andrew Buff[10]; 2. 4-Emmett Waldron[9]; 3. R1-Riley Rogala[2]; 4. 6-Cody Manitta[7]; 5. 18E-Gavin Eisele[15]; 6. 5-Kyle Devendorf[5]; 7. 19J-Joe Kline[6]; 8. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[14]; 9. 01-Zachary Buff[18]; 10. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[8]; 11. 33-Richard Murtaugh[11]; 12. 57H-Remington Hamm[13]; 13. 77L-Buddy Leathley[1]; 14. 19K-Kevan Cook[4]; 15. 16X-Savannah Laflair[16]; 16. 00W-Wade Chrisman[19]; 17. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[22]; 18. 51-Jimmy Moyer[21]; 19. 21-Ryan Barrett[25]; 20. 11C-Austin Cooper[20]; 21. 29B-Jason Breezee[24]; 22. 39S-Josh Fellows[3]; 23. 04X-Chris Crump[27]; 24. 28X-Stephen Marshall[23]; 25. 98-Dale Corbett[26]; 26. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[12]; 27. 51X-David Moyer[28]; 28. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[17]; 29. (DNS) 557-Patrick Nolan; 30. (DNS) 27B-Chris Bonoffski

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – August 12 Holdover Feature – (20 Laps): 1. 711J-John Pietrowicz[4]; 2. 90-Nathan Peckham[8]; 3. 14H-Ronald Hawker[1]; 4. 74X-Jim Evans[6]; 5. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[5]; 6. 28-Brandon Barron[12]; 7. 56-Edward Stevens[9]; 8. 13-Adam Hunt[2]; 9. Z4-Shawn Doucette[10]; 10. 17K-Doug Koch[13]; 11. BIG4-Michael Watkins[3]; 12. (DNS) 36-Mark Chrzanowski; 13. (DNS) 88X-Cody Thomas

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – August 26 Feature – (20 Laps): 1. 90-Nathan Peckham[14]; 2. 19-Chuck Cushman[15]; 3. 14H-Ronald Hawker[11]; 4. 74X-Jim Evans[10]; 5. 919-Colby Herlong[16]; 6. 13-Adam Hunt[3]; 7. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[9]; 8. Z4-Shawn Doucette[7]; 9. 33G-Greg Brockway[17]; 10. 711J-John Pietrowicz[8]; 11. 28-Brandon Barron[6]; 12. 17K-Doug Koch[1]; 13. 14J-Russ Marsden[2]; 14. 56-Edward Stevens[5]; 15. 88X-Chuck Thomas[13]; 16. IQ0-Isaac Hirsch[18]; 17. 0V1-Andy Kieffer[12]; 18. (DNS) BIG4-Michael Watkins

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): 1. 30-Dylan Piersall[9]; 2. 007-Nathan Novak[2]; 3. 42K-Dave Kingsley[6]; 4. 36-Matt Bukovan[10]; 5. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[8]; 6. 29K-Kingston Sprague[15]; 7. 14-Samuel Groom[7]; 8. 80X-Rick Kinney[4]; 9. 00-Dennis Wischman[14]; 10. 89-Belle Hogan[3]; 11. 5G-Cale Gareau[13]; 12. 27-Todd Falter[16]; 13. 404-Jeremy Lefler[1]; 14. 21A-Phillip Loosen[5]; 15. 14B-Steven Burdick[11]; 16. 17A-Danny Allen[12]

H2No Boat Race:

1st: $1000: Richard Murtaugh

2nd $300: Zak Petrie

3rd $200: Brianna Murtaugh

Master Of Destruction $100: Zach Petrie

Best Appearing $100: Roy Zimmerman

