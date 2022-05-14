BREWERTON, NY – A perfect weather night with a strong field of cars in the pits equaled fast and close racing at the Brewerton Speedway on Friday, May 13.

Going to victory lane was Tim Sears Jr. (Modifieds) Alan Fink (Sportsman) Justin Williams (Mod Lites) Damien Bechler (Four-Cylinders).

The 35-Lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature saw Torrey Stoughtenger and Sean Beardsley pace the 28-car starting field down to the green with Beardsley grabbing the early advantage.

With 10 laps showing on the lap counter Beardsley still led but now had heavy pressure as you could have thrown a blanket over Beardsley, Tim Sears Jr. who started 11th, Chris Hile 14th in a tight battle for the lead with Tom Sears Jr. Roy Bresnahan not far behind.

A caution on lap 11 and restart would see Tim Sears Jr. blast into the lead. With Sears losing the lead to Hile on a lap 15 caution and restart.

At the 20-lap mark Hile opened around a ten-car length advantage over Larry Wight from 15th and Tim Sears Jr. who were slugging it out for second. Tom Sears Jr. and Jackson Gill from 18th were still in contention.

With 10-laps to go, Hile was on rails running the topside of the speedway with Tim Sears Jr. on the bottom as he reeled in Hile and passed him one lap later exiting turn four to be scored the new leader.

Over the final laps Tim Sears Jr. held back every challenge from Chis Hile for the win. Tom Sears Jr., Larry Wight, and Chad Phelps finished third through fifth.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman rookie Savannah La Flair would lead the opening 2 laps of the 25-Lap feature before Alan Fink took over the top-spot.

Fink was on cruise control out front on lap 10 with La Flair, Rich Townsend, Robert Gage and Earl Rudy showing in the top-five.

With 10 laps to go Fink and La Flair were in a two-car breakaway at the front while Townsend, Mike Button and Rudy raced close for third through fifth.

Over the final laps Alan Fink was able to pull away for the win. Rich Townsend, Matt Caprara, Brandon Carvey and Earl Rudy completed the top-five.

The 20-Lap AmeriCU Mod Lite feature looked like it was going to come down to a two-car battle for the win between Jeff Isabell and opening night winner Doug Williams.

On lap 15 Isabell tangled with a back marker with Williams getting involved with nowhere to go ending both of their nights. Justin Williams inherited the lead and would outrun Kyle Demo to the checkers. Mike Mullen, Clayton Brewer, and Tucker Halliday completed the top-five.

Damien Bechler was the class of the field in the Mirabito DIRTcar Four Cylinder 15-Lap Feature. Nate Powers, Clayton Koch, Sam Curcie, and Alexandra Parker finished second through fifth.

This Friday, May 20 Haun Welding Supply will present an exciting night of racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Mirabito DIRTcar Four-Cylinders.

Adult G/A is $15.00, 18 years old and younger is Free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot laps 6:00 pm. The first heat race is at 7:00 pm.

Sterling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil May 13 Results.

Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[11]; 2. 5H-Chris Hile[14]; 3. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[9]; 4. 99L-Larry Wight[15]; 5. X-Chad Phelps[20]; 6. 8H-Max McLaughlin[13]; 7. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[10]; 8. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[12]; 9. 02-Roy Bresnahan[3]; 10. 7Z-Zachary Payne[17]; 11. 63-Adam Roberts[28]; 12. 18$-Sean Beardsley[2]; 13. 60-Jackson Gill[18]; 14. 160-Max Hill[6]; 15. 9X-Tyler Trump[21]; 16. 36-Ben Bushaw[7]; 17. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[19]; 18. 24-James Witko Jr[16]; 19. 11T-Jeff Taylor[22]; 20. Z4-JJ Courcy[27]; 21. 38-Tim Harris[26]; 22. 22G-Gil Tegg Jr[4]; 23. M1-Tim Murphy[23]; 24. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[1]; 25. 24K-Nick Krause[5]; 26. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[24]; 27. 19X-Andy Noto[8]; 28. (DNS) 4-Michelle Courcy.

358 Modified Bonus ($300. $200. $100): Ron Davis III, Roy Bresnahan, Sean Beardsley.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (35 Laps): 1. 28-Alan Fink[1]; 2. 51-Richard Townsend Jr[3]; 3. 29-Matt Caprara[9]; 4. 19C-Brandon Carvey[15]; 5. 16-Earl Rudy[5]; 6. R19-Dale Caswell[12]; 7. 5-Amy Holland[13]; 8. 6-Cody Manitta[8]; 9. 01R-Robert Gage[4]; 10. 38-Zach Sobotka[11]; 11. 0-Tony Finch II[20]; 12. 33-Richard Murtaugh[14]; 13. R1-Riley Rogala[6]; 14. AONE-Bucky Hayes[23]; 15. 80X-Mike Button[10]; 16. 1J-John Wilber[19]; 17. 16X-Savannah Laflair[2]; 18. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[7]; 19. 77L-Buddy Leathley[18]; 20. 30-Michael Root[16]; 21. 10-Stephen Marshall[17]; 22. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[22]; 23. (DNS) 42-Brian Murphy.

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Robert Gage.

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 10W-Justin Williams[3]; 2. 22-Kyle Demo[8]; 3. 06-Mike Mullen[9]; 4. 155-Clayton Brewer III[11]; 5. 16-Tucker Halliday[4]; 6. 61-Hunter Lawton[7]; 7. 7J-Joel Moller[5]; 8. 55-Joseph Garafolo[10]; 9. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[6]; 10. 11-Billy Applebee[13]; 11. 0-Mark Stevens[16]; 12. 99-Thomas Mackey[1]; 13. 5J-Jeff Isabell Jr[2]; 14. 14-Doug Williams[12]; 15. 5K-Matt Kitts[15]; 16. 19-Brad Harris[17]; 17. 13-Jammer Applegate II[14].

Mirabito DIRTcar Four-Cylinder Super Stocks – (15 Laps): 1. 5M-Damien Bechler[6]; 2. 113-Nate Powers[5]; 3. 67K-Clayton Koch[3]; 4. 360-Samuel Curcie[1]; 5. 27A-Alexandra Parker[2]; 6. 29K-Kingston Sprague[9]; 7. 16B-Chris Bonoffski[7]; 8. 26R-Ray Bechler[4]; 9. 99-Walt VanEpps[8]; 10. 10-Travis Hewitt[10].

