BREWERTON, NY – Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway Tim Sears Jr. picked up his second win of the season in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifeds. With the win, he kept himself in contention for the season long track championship with only five-point events left in the 2021 season.

Sears would start the 35-lap Modified feature in 11th and would quickly work his way into the top-five. A yellow on lap 18 and restart would see Sears move into second and then would set his sights on race leader Pat Ward. He took the race lead on lap-21. Sears and Ward would swap the lead back and forth with Sears taking the lead for good on lap 24.

After making the winning pass, Sears would pull away from the field being first under the checkers by 2.814 seconds over Kevin Root who had his best finish of the season as a rookie in the modifieds.

Other winners on the Reagan Companies night were Zach Sobotka (Sportsman) Justin Williams (Mod Lites) and Damien Bechler (4-Cylinders).

Roy Bresnahan and Jeff Taylor would bring the Modified field down to the green with Roy Bresnahan grabbing the early lead until lap 5 when Pat Ward would bolt into the top-spot.

The yellow would wave on lap 9 when fourth place running Tom Sears slowed and stopped after racing contact with another car.

With 15 laps showing on the scoring tower, Ward and Taylor were in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field with Tim Sears Jr., Bresnahan and Kevin Root having their own battle in the top-five.

After a quick yellow on lap 18, the restart would see Tim Sears Jr. drive into second and then would set his sights on Ward as the second half of the feature went back to green.

Tim Sears Jr. would catch and pass Ward on lap 21 with Ward regaining the lead one lap later. Tim Sears Jr would wrestle the lead back for good on lap 24.

Once out-front Tim Sears Jr. wasn’t seriously challenged the rest of the way as he cruised to win number two of the season. Kevin Root, Pat Ward, Jimmy Phelps, and Billy Decker finished second through fifth.

The 25-lap DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature would see Matt Caprara and Brent Joy lead the opening two laps and by lap 5 would be in a two-car break away at the front of the field.

With 10 laps complete, Joy would hold about a ten-car length advantage over Caprara and Zach Sobotka with Dale Caswell and Quinn Wallis showing in the top-five.

On lap 14 Sobotka would use a power move on the topside of the speedway to drive into the lead.

Once in the lead there was no stopping Sobotka, the division points leader, from his first win of the year. Joy, Caswell, Amy Holland, and Wallis finished second through fifth.

Tom Mackey would lead the first 8 laps of the 20-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature when the yellow flag would wave. Justin Williams would take advantage by grabbing the lead on the restart and would lead the rest of the way for his fourth win of the year and would strengthen his points lead. Clayton Brewer, Mike Mullen, Tucker Halliday, and Rick Demo would finish second through fifth.

Ray Bechler would lead the opening 7 laps of the 15-lap Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinder feature when Wallis would take over the lead. Wallis’s lead would be short lived when something broke on the front of his car, ending his race. Damien Bechler would lead the rest of the way holding off his father Ray and the division all time win leader, Chuck Powelczyk, for his first win at the speedway.

This coming Friday, July 30 Syracuse Haulers will present a night of the fastest, family affordable fun in Central NY featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders.

Have you always wanted to go fast on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon?’ Friday will be your chance in the One-on-One Spectator races. All you need is a street legal and inspected vehicle, a valid driver’s license and a helmet. After you buy your general admission ticket, go to the track office in the midway to sign up.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Gates will open at 5:30 pm with racing

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315-668-6906) or [email protected]. For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages

