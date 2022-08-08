Tim Sears Jr. Wins Sixth Fulton Speedway Modified Feature, Retakes Points Lead

FULTON – Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway Tim Sears Jr. came into the night two-points behind Dave Marcuccilli in the chase for the track championship.

In the 35-Lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature Sears took care of business out-running Ron Davis III for his sixth win of the year. Dave Marcuccilli made a late race charge to finish third and is only seven points behind Sears with Ron Davis only sixteen points out of the lead with four-point races remaining.

Other winners on Regional Truck & Trailer night were, Kevan Cook & Emmett Waldron (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Casey Cunningham (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks) Joe Isabell (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites). The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman will be completed this Saturday, August 13.

Matt Becker would bolt out to the early lead in the 35-lap Modified feature until a yellow on lap three erased his advantage. Becker, Ryan Richardson, Bob Henry Jr., Andrew Ferguson, and Tim Sears Jr. who started tenth was in fifth for the restart.

On lap ten Sears would blast from third and into the lead in one move. Becker, Ferguson, Marshall Hurd, and Ron Davis III, showed on the scoring tower.

With fifteen laps in the books Sears bolted out to a straightaway lead as Ferguson, Becker, Davis, and Hurd were in a close battle for second through fifth.

A yellow on lap seventeen would take away Sears’ big lead and would put Davis next to Sears for the restart. Davis would drive into the lead when the race went back green.

Davis and Sears would race side-by-side with Sears retaking the lead on lap twenty.

Sears and Davis broke away from the field with ten laps to go leaving Becker, Hurd, and Ferguson to battle for third through fifth.

Over the final laps Tim Sears Jr. was glued to the bottom of the speedway and would drive away from the field for his sixth win of the season. Ron Davis III, Dave Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd, and Tommy Collins completed the top-five.

The showdown for the track title with four-point races left is tight and going down to championship night on Labor Day weekend. 1. – Tim Sears Jr. (611): 2. – M1 – Dave Marcuccilli (604): 3. – 32R – Ron Davis III (595): 4. – 58M – Marshall Hurd (556). 5. – 15 – Todd Root (489).

Austin Cooper and Kevan Cook led the opening two laps of the first 25-Lap Sportsman feature with racing behind them two, and three wide.

With five-laps showing on the scoring tower you could have thrown a blanket over Cook, Cooper, Jason Parkhurst Jr., Cody Manitta, and Brett Draper.

Jason Parkhurst Jr. would take advantage of a lap nine caution as he would drive into the lead on the restart. The lead was short-lived as Cook would retake the lead one lap later.

Cook, Parkhurst and Manitta were in a three-car breakaway at the front of the field with Tony Finch II, and Kyle Devendorf in fourth and fifth.

Over the final laps Kevan Cook, Jason Parkhurst Jr. and Cody Manitta battled it out with Cook picking up his first career Fulton Sportsman win. Parkhurst, Manitta, Devendorf, and Finch completed the top-five.

The second 25-Lap Sportsman feature saw Dorian Wahdan take the lead at the drop of the green with Teddy Clayton taking over the top-spot on lap three. Andrew Buff raced into the lead on lap four when Clayton suddenly slowed, pulling into the infield.

Emmett Waldron was in a top-five battle at the front and would take the lead from Buff on lap eight.

With ten laps showing on the scoring tower Waldron, Buff, Buddy Leathley, Wahdan, and Wade Chrisman raced in the top-five and still in contention for a win.

A yellow on lap twenty-one would give the field one last shot at Waldron for the win. When the green came back out there was no stopping Emmett Waldron as he ran the race of his young career picking up the hugely popular win with the fans. Andrew Buff, Amy Holland, Wade Chrisman, and Dorian Wahdan completed the top-five.

Like the Modifieds, the Sportsman title hunt will come down to the final points night on Championship Night Saturday, on September 3. 1. – 3 – Chris Mackey (594): 2. – 92 – Andrew Buff (583): 3. – 5 – Amy Holland (567): 4. – Emmett Waldron (560): 5. – 21w – Quinn Wallis (560).

Casey Cunningham and Bob Buono would swap the lead back and forth in the opening five laps of the 20-Lap Hobby Stock feature.

At the halfway point Cunningham and Buono were in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field with Ron Hawker, Brandon Barron, and Jim Evans racing for third through fifth.

Over the second half of the race Casey Cunningham was able to outrun Bob Buono for a trip to victory lane. Jim Evans, Ron Hawker, and Brandon Barron finished third through fifth.

Hobby Stock points: 1. – 29k – Casey Cunningham (614): 2. 14Jr. – Ron Hawker (608): 3. 64 – Bob Buono (606): 4. 74x – Jim Evans (568): 5. – 14 – Brennan Fitzgibbons (556).

Clayton Brewer III led the opening eight laps of the 20-Lap Mod Lite feature before Joe Isabell drove into the lead on lap nine. Over the second half of the race Isabell drove away from the field for the win. Doug Williams, Clayton Brewer III, Mike Mullen, and Zack Babcock completed the top-five.

The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature was red flagged on lap five with damage to the front straight fence. The feature will be completed on Saturday, August 13.

This Saturday, August 13 Ferris Mowers will present the fastest, affordable fun in Central NY featuring the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus a pit stop competition.

Adult G/A is $15.00, 18 years old and younger are admitted free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands at 5:00 pm. Hot laps are at 6:00 pm. Racing starts at 7:00 pm

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

Regional Truck & Trailer August 6 Results

Tracey Road Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[10]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[14]; 3. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 4. 58M-Marshall Hurd[7]; 5. 713-Tommy Collins[5]; 6. 34-Andrew Ferguson[6]; 7. 329-Matt Becker[1]; 8. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[15]; 9. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 10. 29K-Chris Cunningham[13]; 11. 42-Colton Wilson[16]; 12. 10R-Ryan Richardson[4]; 13. 13-Teddy Starr[18]; 14. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 15. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 16. 15-Todd Root[9]; 17. 18$-Sean Beardsley[12]; 18. 38-Tim Harris[19]; 19. (DNS) 3K-AJ Kingsley

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – (25 Laps): : 1. 19K-Kevan Cook[2]; 2. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[4]; 3. 6-Cody Manitta[6]; 4. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[12]; 5. 0-Tony Finch II[11]; 6. 21W-Quinn Wallis[10]; 7. 13-James Donaldson[15]; 8. 19H-Colby Herzog[18]; 9. 9D-Brett Draper[5]; 10. 33-Richard Murtaugh[13]; 11. 19J-Joe Kline[8]; 12. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[17]; 13. 16X-Savannah Laflair[3]; 14. 11C-Austin Cooper[1]; 15. 1M-Tyler Murray[7]; 16. 76G-Skylar Greenfield[16]; 17. 83X-Brett Sears[9]; 18. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[14]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – (25 Laps): 1. 4-Emmett Waldron[8]; 2. 92-Andrew Buff[7]; 3. 5-Amy Holland[6]; 4. 00W-Wade Chrisman[12]; 5. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[2]; 6. 77L-Buddy Leathley[1]; 7. 15J-Jake Davis[11]; 8. 14AJ-AJ Miller[10]; 9. 28X-Stephen Marshall[17]; 10. 57H-Rocky Grosso[18]; 11. 51X-David Moyer[13]; 12. 29B-Jason Breezee[15]; 13. 5G-Tim Gareau[16]; 14. 3-Chris Mackey[9]; 15. 77J-Justin Breezee[3]; 16. 48-Kearra Backus[4]; 17. 19G-Bailey Groves[19]; 18. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[5]; 19. 80X-Mike Button[14]

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Brett Draper, Stephen Marshall.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (20 Laps): 1. 29K-Casey Cunningham [2]; 2. 64-Bob Buono[4]; 3. 74X-Jim Evans[7]; 4. 14JR-Ronald Hawker[6]; 5. 28-Brandon Barron[3]; 6. 711-Ron Marsden[8]; 7. 13-Adam Hunt[5]; 8. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[9]; 9. 56-Edward Stevens[1]; 10. 22-Todd Koegel[10]

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 6J-Joe Isabell[8]; 2. 14-Doug Williams[5]; 3. 155-Clayton Brewer III[3]; 4. 06-Mike Mullen[6]; 5. 88-Zack Babcock[7]; 6. 7J-Joel Moller[9]; 7. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[11]; 8. 16-Tucker Halliday[2]; 9. 313-Jammer Applegate II[12]; 10. 99-Thomas Mackey[4]; 11. 10W-Justin Williams[1]; 12. 5J-Jeff Isabell Jr[13]; 13. 5K-Matt Kitts[10]

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): Feature will be completed next Saturday, August 13.

