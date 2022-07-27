OSWEGO – As the 2022 racing season moves into its final stages, Top Quality Motorsports is pleased to welcome three more partners to its two car effort this season.

Hardcore Fit, Bosco’s and Gilbert Excavating and Septic Service will now join both the No. 45 and No. 75 Top Quality Motorsports machines as they continue their quest for an Oswego Speedway track championship in the 350-Supermodified division.

With a new location at the former Bilou Skating Rink on 1804 State Route 3 in Fulton, NY, Hardcore Fit offers small group training sessions, nutritional counseling, group exercise, dance fitness, kickboxing, high intensity interval and tabata training classes. Classes are offered in both mornings and evenings with some classes offered during the day.

For more information visit Hardcore Fit online at www.hardcorefitfulton.com.

Since 1959, Bosco’s has been Oswego’s hometown grocer. Located at 343 East Ave. in Oswego, Bosco’s is open seven days a week and is famous across the region for its quality meat selection.

In addition to a wide variety of specialty sausages, Bosco’s serves Friday fish fries, Sunday turkey dinners and daily lunch specials fresh from the deli. The produce department offers locally grown, organic produce when available and the bakery has bread, rolls, pastries and pies on display daily.

To learn more visit www.boscogeers.com.

Gilbert Excavating and Septic Service provides quality services in excavation, septic systems, septic tank pumping, site preparation, land cleaning and well servicing. Located at 685 County Route 3 in Fulton, Gilbert Excavating and Septic Service is open six days a week and can be contacted at (315) 593-2472.

To learn more visit online at www.gilbertexcavating.net.

Top Quality Motorsports will return to action on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Oswego Speedway for the final round of the Oswego Winged Super Challenge.

Full-time Top Quality driver, Brian Sobus, currently rides second in the championship standings at Oswego piloting the No. 45, just 23 points out of the lead with two races remaining on the regular season schedule.

For more information visit Oswego Speedway online at www.oswegospeedway.com. Oswego Speedway can also be found on Facebook or followed on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway.

