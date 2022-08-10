Top Three In Fulton Speedway Modified Championship Chase Separated By Sixteen Points

FULTON, NY – The fastest, family affordable fun racing in Central NY just became more fun at the Fulton Speedway heading into this Saturday, August 13 presented by Ferris Mowers.

With just four-point races left to decide 2022 Track Champions, race teams are checking and rechecking every nut, bolt, and fitting, knowing one part’s failure or being in the wrong place at the wrong time as witnessed in recent races can spell the difference good or bad after a full season of battles on the ‘Highbanks.’

Adult G/A is $15. 18 years old and younger are free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot laps 6:00. The racing starts at 7:00 pm.

Hitting the speedway for high speed and side by side racing will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Car Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks. E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

The top five in the point races the last two weeks have taken swings making for uncertainty plus excitement coming down the home stretch.

Modifieds: 1. 83x – Tim Sears Jr. (611): 2. M1 – Dave Marcuccilli (604): 3. 32R – Ron Davis III (595): 4. 58M – Marshall Hurd (556): 5.15 – Todd Root 489).

Sportsman: 1. 3 – Chris Mackey (594): 2. 92 – Andrew Buff (583): 3. 5 – Amy Holland (567): 4. 4 – Emmett Waldron (560): 5. 21w – Quinn Wallis (560).

Hobby Stocks: 1. 29k – Casey Cunningham (614) 2. 14Jr. – (Ron Hawker (608): 3. 64 – Bob Buono (606): 4. 74x – Jim Evans (568): 5. 14 – Brennan Fitzgibbons (556).

Fulton Speedway would like to thank longtime major marketing partner and event presenting sponsor Ferris Mowers who keeps Fulton and sister track Brewerton Speedway grounds looking sharp.

Ferris Industries are the commercial mower specialists. They have earned their reputation by delivering their customers high quality products and solutions for over 100 years. You can be sure Ferris will keep you on the cutting edge, with innovative mower designs and technology, for years to come.

Ferris mowers are the only mowers in the industry that offer patented suspension technology. Experience the difference suspension makes! Ferris…Go The Extra Yard!

To see all that Ferris has to offer, and to find a dealer near you please visit www.ferrismowers.com and like their social media pages.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

