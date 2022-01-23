BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Officials at the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway are proud to announce major marketing partner Tracey Road Equipment will return for their 11th season as the title sponsor for the DIRTcar Modifieds at both speedways.

Brewerton Speedway, Central New York’s Friday night home for Big Block Modifieds roars back to life on Friday, May 6 for its 69th year of action. Brewerton’s Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds will once again fly the DIRTcar banner, the Northeast’s top dirt racing sanctioning and promotional group, offering necessary points for the Hoosier Tire weekly and series bonus point. Speedway officials will continue the small block bonus begun last season, with additional funds of $300, $200, and $100 going to the top three finishing 358 modifieds adding to their purse earned. The Speedway will host the first of the new three-night Super DIRTcar Summerfast Speedweek on Tuesday, August 16th.

One of the fastest growing classes in the New York modified scene the last five years has been Fulton Speedway’s Tracey Road Equipment 358-Modified class. Last season an impressive 66 different drivers attempted to qualify for at least one weekly points event, with a high of 38 on June 19. Modifieds will again race with a DIRTcar sanction, with home track points and Hoosier Weekly points up for grabs. Fulton Speedway will open for the season on Saturday, April 23 with open practice from 2-4 pm, followed by the rescheduled $2000-to-win Rocket racing Setups Enduro 200. Then on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, the Speedway will host the Highbank Holdup Weekend featuring the DIRTcar Sportsman Series and ESS Sprint Cars on Friday and the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series on Saturday along with point openers for Sportsman and Hobby Stocks.

Tracey Road Equipment is an industry leader, offering a complete range of new & used sales and rental equipment, as well as full service, parts, warranty, and financing capabilities. Tracey Road Equipment provides the best trucks and machines that will increase your uptime, decrease your downtime, provide you with a low cost of ownership, and facilitate high productivity.

Serving municipalities and highway & construction professionals in the Capital District, Central, and Western New York markets, Tracey Road Equipment represents a full range of trucks, trailers, machines, and attachments from some of the leading manufacturers in the industry.

To see everything Tracey can do for you, call their Syracuse location (315) 437-1471: Toll Free: 800-872-2309. Or visit 6803 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse NY to speak to one of their many professionals for your needs. Also go to www.traceyroad.com and www.facebook.com/TraceyRoad.

The 2022 racing season will kick-off with the ‘March Meltdown’ party on Saturday, March 26th at RFH’s Hideaway located just minutes south of the Fulton Speedway on Route 57. Festivities will begin at 7:30 pm.

Speedway officials will be on hand to discuss the 2022 season, schedules and season information will be available, while the Super DIRTcar Series from Atomic Speedway will be aired on the big screens. Point funds and awards will be handed out from the 2021 racing season. Dress for the event is casual and free to attend. Racers, race teams and fans are all invited for a night of fun, catching up with friends you have not seen since the end of the 2021 season.

Speedway officials are finalizing the 2022 schedule with release scheduled for early February. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available for each track. Call (315) 638-4056 or email [email protected] for more information.

