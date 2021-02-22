WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s 2021 racing campaign will include a total of seven events, including the inaugural ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ series beginning in June.

The three-race ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ series will take place on June 24, July 15 and August 19 and will follow a more traditional weekly racing format with heats and features as part of the evening racing programs for Weedsport’s eight point divisions.

“We wanted to change things up some in regards to the style of racing at the Kartway,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “We will still have three PRO style weekends on our calendar, offering prize money and a chance at championship leather jackets, but we also wanted to introduce more of a weekly feel to some of our events in the summer. Our ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ program will help to provide something for everyone in the karting community.”

‘Thursday Night Thunder’ will crown champions in all racing divisions following the August 19 event, with the top five in Clone Light and Clone Heavy points eligible for the 3rd annual NYS Clone Invitational, which will take place during Octoberfest Weekend.

Octoberfest Weekend will once again cap the 2021 calendar, as well as the Slack Karts Super Kart Series.

The Slack Karts Super Kart Series will follow Weedsport’s traditional formatting of Sunday afternoon racing for three major event weekends during the year, beginning on Sunday, May 23 with the third running of Kart Cup.

The May 23 Kart Cup will feature the same eight weekly point classes from 2020, as well as PRO Clone 360, with $1,500 in winning’s up for grabs across the Twin 20 format.

The second round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series will see the return of the James Shutts Memorial on Sunday, September 19. The day’s eight point classes will be joined with the $722 to win James Shutts Memorial PRO Clone Super Heavy special, as well as a $500 to win PRO Clone 360 main.

As mentioned, Octoberfest Weekend will finish out the year on October 16-17, with two separate days of action.

The Saturday, October 16 opener will see all eight point divisions plus $250 to win PRO Blue Clone, the $500 to win NYS Clone Invitational, and the $1,000 to win Octoberfest 30 for PRO Clone 360.

The Sunday, October 17 finale will see Slack Karts Super Kart Series champions crowned in all eight divisions as well as $250 to win PRO Jr. Unrestricted, $500 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy, and the 4th annual Octoberfest 40 paying $2,000 to win.

New to this year’s Slack Karts Super Kart Series will be a 2021 Slack Pursuit kart giveaway to a random driver with perfect attendance at events held on May 23, September 19, October 16 and October 17. All drivers with perfect attendance at those events will be eligible for the random drawing at the conclusion of Octoberfest Weekend.

More specific details on the 2021 schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, as well as an update on the 2021 ruleset for the Kartway. All classes will still utilize AKRA Clone guidelines for the coming season, as well as Burris 33 tires.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

2021 Weedsport Kartway Schedule:

Sunday, May 23 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series

Kart Cup

Eight Points Classes

$1,500 PRO Clone 360 Twin 20’s

Thursday, June 24 – Thursday Night Thunder

Pencils Down Showdown

Eight Points Classes

Thursday, July 15 – Thursday Night Thunder

Short Port Shootout

Eight Points Classes

Thursday, August 19 – Thursday Night Thunder

Summer Championship

Eight Points Classes

Sunday, September 19 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series

James Shutts Memorial

Eight Points Classes

$722 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy

$500 to win PRO Clone 360

Saturday, October 16 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series

Octoberfest Weekend

Eight Points Classes

$250 to win PRO Blue Clone

$500 to win NYS Clone Invitatonal

$1,000 to win PRO Clone 360 ‘Octoberfest 30’

Sunday, October 17 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series

Octoberfest Weekend

Eight Points Classes

$250 to win PRO Jr. Unrestricted

$500 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy

$2,000 to win PRO Clone 360 ‘Octoberfest 40’

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.)

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.)

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.)

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.)

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.)

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.)

