WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway announced today that ‘The Short Port’ will hold an open practice session on Sunday, May 2, followed by a 2020 Super Kart Series Awards Ceremony.

The day’s open practice session will run from Noon to 2 p.m. with point monies and awards from the 2020 season to be handed out following the day’s final checkered flag.

As an added bonus, 2020 track champions will be invited as guests to Weedsport Speedway’s Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday, May 30, where they will be presented their championship leather jackets during pre-race ceremonies, LIVE on www.dirtvision.com.

“Due to lingering COVID restrictions this spring, we thought this was a nice alternative for our Kartway members,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “We will not only be able to make an entire afternoon out of it with a practice session, but our champions will get some added recognition at our big Memorial Day Weekend Super DIRTcar Series special.”

More specific details on the day’s awards ceremony will be announced in the coming days.

Pit gates will open on Sunday, May 2 at 11 a.m. with a $15 pit pass required for all in attendance.

Social distancing mandates will still be followed, including masks, with temperatures being taken at the pit gate upon arrival.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

