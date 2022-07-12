WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s 2022 campaign continues on Thursday, July 14 with the second round of Thursday Night Thunder featuring the All-Star Shootout.

The second Thursday night program of the summer will feature all eight of the kartway’s points divisions including Jr. Red Clone, Jr. Green Clone, Jr. Purple Clone, Jr. Blue Clone, Jr. Unrestricted, Clone Light, Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy. Each division will compete in its own three race series over the course of the summer with the final round slated for August 25.

Drivers must be members of Weedsport Kartway in order to collect points.

Current Thursday Night Thunder championship leaders include Luke Holmes (Jr. Red Clone), Levi Herriven (Jr. Green Clone), Savannah Simmons (Jr. Purple Clone), Nigel Pendykoski (Jr. Blue Clone and Jr. Unrestricted), Seth Whitney (Clone Light), Chris Natoli (Clone Heavy) and Chance Weaver (Clone Super Heavy).

Pit gates will open on July 14 at 4:30 p.m. with a driver’s meeting slated for 6:15 p.m. and hot laps to follow at 6:30 p.m. Practice will be by class for all junior competitors, with one round permitted per division. Senior competitors will also receive one round of hot laps.

All divisions will contend in heat races, with feature events to be lined up straight up based on heat finishes. Drivers that pre-register will earn handicapped starting spots for their heat races. Drivers that register on the day of the event will start behind all pre-registered drivers.

Pre-Registration is just $20 for all classes and is available via the Kart Pass App. Simply search Weedsport Kartway in the app to purchase your pre-registration and pit passes.

Day of registration for all classes is $25.

Non-driver pit passes are $15 for the evening with member driver pit passes set at $5 and non-member driver pit passes $10.

All classes will utilize AKRA Clone guidelines, as well as Burris 33 tires. Fuel is to be purchased at the Pit Stop Convenience Store located at 2737 Erie Dr. in Weedsport.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.) – Small Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Detailed Schedule and Pricing:

Thursday, July 14

All-Star Shootout

Pits Open – 4:30 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting – 6:15 p.m.

Practice – 6:30 p.m. (1-Round)

Racing – 7:15 p.m.

Controlled Practice Order (1-Round, No Breaks):

– Jr. Unrestricted

– Jr. Red Clone

– Jr. Green Clone

– Jr. Purple Clone

– Jr. Blue Clone

– Senior Clones Combined

Heat Race Order:

– Jr. Red Clone (6-laps)

– Clone Heavy (8-laps)

– Jr. Green Clone (6-laps)

– Jr. Blue Clone (6-laps)

– Clone Super Heavy (8-laps)

– Jr. Purple Clone (6-laps)

– Jr. Unrestricted (6-laps)

– Clone Light (8-laps)

B-Mains – 10-laps, 10-minutes – 2 Qualify (If Necessary)

Lineup based on heat finish

Same running order as heats

Thursday Night Thunder – All-Star Shootout A-Mains

– Jr. Red Clone A-Main (15-laps, 15-minutes)

– Clone Heavy A-Main (20-laps, 15-minutes)

– Jr. Green Clone A-Main (15-laps, 15-minutes)

– Jr. Blue Clone A-Main (15-laps, 15-minutes)

– Clone Super Heavy A-Main (20-laps, 15-minutes)

– Jr. Purple Clone A-Main (15-laps, 15-minutes)

– Jr. Unrestricted A-Main (15-laps, 15-minutes)

– Clone Light A-Main (20-laps, 15-minutes)

Entry Info:

All Classes

$20 Online Pre-Entry

$25 Day of Entry

Non-Driver Pit Pass

$15

Non-Member Driver Pit Pass

$10

Member Driver Pit Pass

$5

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...