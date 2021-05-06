WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Speedway is set to officially reopen on Sunday, May 16 for a test and tune session, with track time beginning at 2 p.m.

Pit gates will open on May 16 at 12 p.m., with pit pass pricing set at $25. Spectators can attend in the grandstand area for free.

Limited concessions will be available for purchase. Masks, social distancing, and health screening will be required.

Any division competing at Weedsport Speedway in 2021 is invited to attend the test and tune. One-way radio communication will be required in order to go onto the speedway.

The May 16 test and tune will set the stage for Weedsport’s upcoming 2021 campaign, beginning with the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday, May 30. The Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds will be joined by the DIRTcar Sportsman and CSRA Sprints.

Official details on the Heroes Remembered 100, including ticketing information, will be released in the coming days.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

