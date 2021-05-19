WEEDSPORT, NY – The Super DIRTcar Series will make its first trip of the 2021 season to Central New York on Sunday, May 30 as the cars and stars of the premier Big Block Modified tour invade Weedsport Speedway for the Heroes Remembered 100.

The Heroes Remembered 100 will mark the first racing event at Weedsport with race fans in the stands in more than a year. Tickets will officially go on sale to the public for this can’t miss event on Monday, May 24 via www.weedsportspeedway.com.

Fans that have subscribed to personal notifications from Weedsport can expect an email in the coming days with early access to tickets.

Reserved seating will be available for $35 with general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $30. Youth general admission will be set at $15 with kids 10 and under free.

Pit admission is $35 for DIRTcar members and $40 for non-members.

Pit gates will open on May 30 at 3 p.m. with main gates opening at 4 p.m. and action to start at 6 p.m.

The Super DIRTcar Series has already spanned four events this season with racing at Can-Am Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Bridgeport Speedway.

Stewart Friesen claimed the first three events of the season at Can-Am and Bristol, with Tim Fuller stepping up to claim an exciting main at Bridgeport.

Currently, Friesen leads the Super DIRTcar Series standings with 619 points and more than $32,000 won on the year. Mike Mahaney, who has two Top 5’s and three Top 10’s in four starts this season, is 70 points back in second followed by Max McLaughlin, Matt Sheppard and Tim Sears Jr.

Completing the Top 10 on the championship trailer are Peter Britten, Billy Decker, Mat Williamson, Larry Wight and Jimmy Phelps.

With the $7,500 to win Heroes Remembered 100 being the first Super DIRTcar Series event of the year in Central New York, there is no telling who may show up and contend for the win. However, fans can easily expect the likes of Jack Lehner, Chris Hile, Erick Rudolph, Demetrios Drellos, Jordan McCreadie, Kevin Root, Pat Ward, Justin Haers, Dave Marcuccilli, Kyle Coffey, Michael Maresca and more.

Joining the Super DIRTcar Series on May 30 will be the always competitive DIRTcar Sportsman, with a dynamic field expected to be on hand as they prepare for the Sportsman Classic at Weedsport on June 13.

Filling out a tripleheader of action will be the nimble CRSA Sprints, making their lone stop of 2021 to The Port.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

