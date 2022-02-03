Oswego, NY – The Vashaw’s Collision Bantam hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association captured the Best Western Plus Power Play Invitational Tournament held this past weekend in Oswego.

Twenty-two teams participated in this year’s tournament at the Squirt, Peewee and Bantam levels. Games were held at the Crisafulli, Cullinan and Fulton Recreation Rinks.

Oswego had two teams represented in the competitive Squirt divisions; while the Oswego Sub Shop Peewees battled in their bracket, winning two games over Dix Hills (Long Island) (6-0), and the Rochester Americans (6-1) in the preliminary round.

Malone and Camillus #1 captured the Squirt Championships; and Watertown won the Peewee crown.

For the Oswego Bantams, it was a hard fought, undefeated weekend, as they picked up wins in all five games, enroute to their second championship in tournament play this season. The Bantams won the Buffalo Winter Classic held last November.

The following provides game summaries of their Power Play championship.



Oswego 6 Valley 1

In the first preliminary game on Friday, Oswego won their matchup against Valley. Goalies Tanner Palmitesso, Alex Miller and Jameson Stepien combined for 19 saves and the win in net.



Oswego’s strong offense was led by Owen Seubert’s 3 goal hat trick; Danny Devendorf 1 goal, 2 assists; Jacob Morse 1 goal, 1 assist; Gavin Ruggio, 2 assists; Ian Partlow 1 goal; Mason Naumann 1 assist; and Jason Bartlett 1 assist.

Oswego 10 Dix Hills (Long Island) 1

Oswego faced Dix Hills (Long Island) in their second game on Saturday, and once again a strong offensive attack, defense, and solid Oswego netminding helped secure a lopsided 10-1 win.

Oswego goalie Jameson Stepien got the win in net, recording 11 saves in the contest.

Oswego was led by Devendorf 3 goals, 1 assist; Brady Farrands 2 goals; Ruggio 1 goal, 2 assists; Bartlett 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Duval 1 goal, 1assist; Adam Greene 1 goal; Morse 1 goal; Partlow 2 assists; Seubert 2 assists; Barrett 1 assist; Lucas Crannell 1 assist; Kam Pritchard 1 assist; Isaac Michalski 1 assist; Parker Broadwell 1 assist; and Chace Shepard 1 assist.

Oswego 4 Ogdensburg 3

The Buccaneers faced their toughest challenge in their third game of the tourney. After two strong offensive showings for Oswego, the Bucs defeated Ogdensburg 4-3 in a back-and-forth affair and prelude to a rematch in the championship game.



Devendorf led the Buc offense with 2 goals; Ruggio 1 goal and 1 assist; Morse 1 goal and 1 assist; and Seubert 1 goal.

Tanner Palmitesso was strong in net making 22 saves in the win.

Oswego 3 Cicero 0

Oswego jumped out early on Cicero in their early game Sunday, and never looked back, as netminder Alex Miller took 24 shots and stopped all of them for the 3-0 shutout win.

The balanced scoring attack of Devendorf 1 goal; Naumann 1 goal; Ruggio 1 goal; Morse 2 assists, and Seubert 1 assist led the way.

The win gave Oswego their fourth victory of the tournament and sent them to the championship game as the top seed in the three point tourney scoring system.

Oswego 5 Ogdensburg 2 – Championship

In a rematch between Oswego and Ogdensburg, the Bucs once again showed their offensive might, led by Ruggio’s hat trick 3 goals and 1 assist.

Devendorf 1 goal and 1 assist; and Partlow 1 goal; scored the other tallies.

Up 3-0 early in the championship game, Ogdensburg notched two of their own in the second, before Oswego pulled away and captured the 5-2 win.

Others contributing with assists for Oswego were Nauman (2), Bartlett and Barrett.

Goaltender Alex Miller once again registered the victory in net with 22 saves to help secure the championship and player of the game honors. While the offense helped shape the five wins in the tournament, Coach Bartlett was very pleased with the defensive play and penalty killing on their team led by Michalski, Morse, Pritchard, Barrett, Duval and Shepard.

The Vashaw’s Collision Bantam team is coached by Head Coach Dan Bartlett and Assistant Coaches Adam Michalski, Bill Greene, Jr., and Josh Crannell.

