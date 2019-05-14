Spring Coffeehouse Set At Scriba Church

SCRIBA – The United Baptist Church of Scriba, located at 5111 St Route 104E, will have its Spring Coffeehouse on Friday, May 31 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Various local talents from around the area will be featured at this Coffeehouse including duets, small groups, and solo performances.

Genres include Country, Bluegrass, Gospel, and Contemporary Christian music.

Coffee will be provided during intermission and finger foods will be served after the music is done.

There is no admission charge.

A love offering will be taken to help sponsor the local Blessings in a Backpack program.

Come out and enjoy a night of fun, song and fellowship.

