Sprint Cars, Championship Night, Silent Auction To Benefit Animals At Fulton Speedway Saturday, August 31

FULTON, NY – This Saturday, August 31, you can get your need for speed as part of your Labor Day Weekend at the Fulton Speedway presented by major marketing partner DOT Foods and Power Seal Driveway Sealing.

Fan favorite Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will do battle on the ‘Highbanks’ behind the wheel of their methanol eating, clay slinging, winged beasts.

Championships will be decided for off-season bragging rights and momentum going into season ending, extra distance high paying events in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman will be on the race card.

Sportsman racer Tom Juno owner of Power Seal Driveway Sealing will also be having a dash with a very unique format open to the Power Seal Six to compete.

Drivers are Tom Juno, Tyler Corcoran, Corey Barker, Dylan Zacharias, Chris Mackey and Alan Fink.

The dash will pay $200 to the winner with all drivers getting paid.

The crazy Backwards Dash will see the cars race in the opposite direction on the speedway.

Cars pitting in the midway has been very popular with race fans of all ages.

This Saturday, Tom Juno, Tyler Corcoran and Corey Barker will be doing just that so fans can see up close what goes on during a race night.

Not only will there be a fantastic night of racing, but we will be able to help our furry friends who have no voice and count on people like us to give them the love and care they deserve.

When you come in the main gate in the midway there will be a silent auction to benefit Bernard’s Beagle Rescue and Misfits Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

Representatives from both will be there to answer questions and see how you can help beyond the silent auction.

To see all the auction items to date, go to the Fulton Speedway Facebook page and once there, click on the August 31 event graphic.

Adult grandstand admission is $22 with everyone 18 years old and younger, free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Top-Five Division Point Standings coming into Championship Night:

Modifieds – 99L – Larry Wight (713) 83x – Tim Sears Jr. (656) 32R – Ron Davis III (606) M1 – Dave Marcuccilli (588) 2R – Rob Bellinger (576).

Sportsman – 60 – Jackson Gill (690) 3 – Chris Mackey (652) 31 – Corey Barker (648) 8 – Alan Fink (645) 38 – Zach Sobotka (640).

Late Models – 91 – Chad Homan (1,303) 10 – Chris Fleming (1,274) 81 – Bret Belden (1,229) 3x – Kevan Cook (1,222) 160 – Max Hill (1,188).

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank major marketing partner, Sportsman division title sponsor and August 31 event sponsor DOT Foods.

Who is DOT Foods?

It all started with a dream and a little red station wagon.

After working for Prairie Farms for 11 years, Robert Tracy wanted to go into business for himself, give customers access to affordable products, and help manufacturers get more sales. It was a bit of a far-fetched dream; he and his wife, Dorothy, had very little funds to start the company – and they had eight children at home to support.

But in 1960, with Dorothy’s support, he started Associated Dairy Products Co. (now Dot Foods, Inc.) out of the back of their family station wagon, a 14-year-old Cessna airplane, and leased tractor.

Today they are known as the nation’s first and largest food industry redistributor, Dot Foods’ nine distribution centers serve all 50 states and over 25 countries.

Family-owned and operated for more than 55 years, Dot takes pride in developing innovative solutions for manufacturers, distributors and operators.

Their company has a reputation for developing innovative solutions to help their food industry partners increase their sales and profits. But the biggest innovation their founder Robert Tracy put in place was the company’s original concept: food redistribution.

To see everything Dot Foods has to offer and career opportunities please visit www.dotfoods.com. And like their Facebook page by putting Dot Foods in the search box.

The Fulton Speedway would also like welcome marketing partner Power Seal Driveway Sealing.

About Power Seal Driveway Sealing.

FAST Asphalt Professionals!

As a family-owned and operated business, they know how important your home is to you. Power Seal Driveway Sealing has been making Central New Yorkers happy to come home since 1997.

Sealing your driveway doesn’t just make it look better, it protects the asphalt and helps reduce the chance of needing to repave the entire driveway.

Questions about your driveway? Tom Juno, owner and manager, works every job site to make sure Power Seal customers are more than pleased with the results of their work.

Job turnaround time and prices for Power Seal are the most competitive in the Syracuse market.

If you’re looking for a quote, we know you’ll be pleased with what Power Seal has to offer.

Commercial Sealing

Power Seal Driveway Sealing has experience with both residential and commercial driveways and parking lots. Your driveway and parking lot are the first things that your clients and business partners learn about you. From crack filling to asphalt repairs, sealing to line painting.

A simple touch up to your lot can go a long way in appearances.

Residential Sealing

You dodge potholes every day in Central New York, you shouldn’t have to dodge them in your own driveway. Your driveway is the first thing you and guests see when you come home.

Make the right first impression with a smooth, solid path to your home and create a front yard that your family is happy and proud to live on.

To get a quote and to see all they have to offer please visit www.cusepowerseal.comor call (315) 622-5221.

As always, support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway Facebook and Twitter pages.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...